Celtic and Rangers collide in a huge Old Firm derby as they chase Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.
Wilfried Nancy comes into the game under huge pressure as Celtic’s new manager, having lost five of his first seven games in charge of the club. He urged fans and the media for patience this week, saying: “I want to ask you, give me time, and you will see my team.”
Celtic are currently second in the league after losing to Motherwell in midweek, three points behind Hearts and three points above Rangers, who have some momentum under manager Danny Rohl. The German has recorded eight wins, two draws and one defeat in the league to put Rangers back in the title race.
“The lads are really taking in what he wants and I do think we're getting better,” said captain James Tavernier. “We always want to be in that shout (for the title race). We’ve had setbacks but overall we’ve worked really hard to try and put ourselves in it ... We’ll fight all the way to the end.”
Team news
Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy has no fresh injury concerns, but is without long-term absentees Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Kelechi Iheanacho and Callum Osmand.
As for Rangers, Nasser Djiga is away with the Burkina Faso national team at the African Cup of Nations, while Oliver Antman, Nedim Bajram and Derek Cornelius are out injured.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11:30am. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Celtic v Rangers?
The Scottish Premiership meeting between Celtic and Rangers kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 3 January at Parkhead.
Celtic v Rangers
Celtic and Rangers renew their Old Firm rivalry to start 2026 with a fiery Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead.
With Hearts three points clear at the top of the table, Celtic know a win is pivotal, with their Glasgow rivals three more points further back in third.
Wilfried Nancy’s position as manager is still shrouded in uncertainty after Celtic lost 2-0 at Motherwell on Tuesday, while Rangers defeated St. Mirren 2-1 at Ibrox.
The last meeting saw Celtic defeat Rangers 3-1 in extra-time in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park back in November, though the Bhoys lost the final to St. Mirren last month.
