Celtic vs Rangers LIVE: Scottish League Cup final team news and updates as Old Firm rivals clash
The Glasgow rivals battle for the first silverware of the season at Hampden Park
The first silverware of the Scottish season is on the line as the Old Firm rivals collide in the Scottish League Cup final.
Celtic FC and Rangers FC meet at Hampden Park as the competition’s two most successful clubs renew hostilities in Glasgow. Philippe Clement may be yet to test victory in this fixture since arriving at Ibrox but it is his side who are the defending champions after a narrow win against Aberdeen last December. Their hopes of victory today were also boosted by a highly encouraging showing in the Europa League, with a draw against Tottenham the latest in a string of good performances in Europe.
Domestically, though, it is the defending Scottish Premiership champions who are streaking clear. Celtic are yet to lose in the league this season and are already nine points clear of their closest challengers with a game in hand. Having missed out on this trophy last year, Brendan Rodgers will be looking to keep his hopes of winning a third treble at the club alive having previously achieved the feat in both 2017 and 2018.
Follow all of the latest from the Scottish League Cup final in our live blog below:
Celtic vs Rangers - live
So, 2024/25 then: The sides met in the SPL derby back in September and it was a very routine win for Celtic that time, 3-0 with Maeda, Furuhashi and McGregor all scoring. Rangers had a few out injured but the gulf in the sides was evident.
That was the 442nd meeting between the sides, with Celtic now winning 170, Rangers 169 and 103 finishing draws.
In this competition, the League Cup, it’s 25 wins for Celtic, 24 for Rangers and two draws from 51 meetings.
What will the 52nd bring?
Celtic vs Rangers - live
Before we get into this season, worth remembering these two met in the Scottish Cup final at the end of last term - Celtic emerged victorious that day to complete a league and cup double.
Adam Idah scored a last-minute goal to settle the match 1-0, with 12 yellow cards shown - but no reds.
That was the first Old Firm meeting in a Scottish Cup final since 2002; now a few months on we’ve got another in another competition.
Celtic vs Rangers - live
In the Scottish Premiership this season, there’s a bit of a gulf between the two sides.
Celtic are top on 43 points having drawn once and won 14 times from 15 games - that relentlessness has them a massive 12 points ahead of Rangers, who have lost three times this season.
The Gers are also only third in the table, as they trail Aberdeen by two points, though they do have a game in hand on the Dons.
They’ve won their last three in the league, scoring ten and conceding none in the process, to mark a definite uptick in consistency of late, but Celtic can merely point to their win streak currently standing at seven in the SPL.
In all competitions Rangers are nine unbeaten including a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in midweek, while Celtic are 14 unbeaten since a 7-1 thrashing - their only loss this term - at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Celtic vs Rangers - live
Last year’s final saw the Gers beat Aberdeen 1-0, James Tavernier scoring the goal before lifting the trophy himself.
Celtic’s involvement had long-since ended, beaten by Kilmarnock in the second round.
Over the past eight seasons, the Hoops have either gone out in that exact round or won the entire competition.
Celtic vs Rangers - live
Good afternoon - we’re a few hours out from kick-off in Scotland, with Rangers aiming to extend their record in the competition to 29 all-time successes. Celtic are a few off them, currently having lifted the trophy 21 times, including six times out of seven in a run from 2017 to 2023.
Last year Rangers halted that streak for what was their first win in the competition since 2011, improbably.
Celtic vs Rangers LIVE
It’s Scottish League Cup final day in Glasgow, with the Old Firm foes colliding in a battle for the first silverware of the season. Can defending champions Rangers throw Celtic off course as Brendan Rodgers’s side chase a treble?
Kick off is at 3.30pm GMT.
