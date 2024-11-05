Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celtic host RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, with the Scottish Premiership side surprisingly faring better than their German Bundesliga counterparts ahead of the meeting.

Brendan Rodgers’ team have taken four points from their first three games in Europe this season, sitting 20th in the expanded table - good for a playoff spot if they finish there after eight games - while Leipzig have been beaten three times and are 31st out of 36.

Celtic have little margin for error all the same if they want to reach the playoff games; their only defeat this term so far came against German opponents in Borussia Dortmund - who Leipzig are three places and four points above - and the Scots still have to play Aston Villa as well as a couple of tricky home games.

Leipzig’s Champions League fixtures are admittedly awful; having already been beaten by Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool, they still have to face Inter, Aston Villa and Sporting CP among others - making this trip to Celtic Park a must-win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Celtic v Leipzig kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November.

Where can I watch?

The match will be screened on TNT Sports 2 and Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game on the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Celtic have a full squad to choose from so Brendan Rodgers will go at top strength following a big weekend win over Aberdeen. Liam Scales and Greg Taylor could return to the lineup while Kyogo Furuhashi should lead the attack again.

Leipzig are without key creative attacker Xavi Simons who was injured against Liverpool, while each of Castello Lukeba, Xaver Schlager and David Raum are also out. Christoph Baumgartner may get the nod in Simons’ absence.

Predicted lineups

CEL - Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Engels, McGregor, Hatate, Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda

RBL - Gulacsi, Geertruida, Klostermann, Orban, Henrichs, Vermeeren, Haidara, Baumgartner, Openda, Nusa, Sesko

Prediction

Leipzig to get up and running for the Champions League campaign with a high-scoring victory. Celtic 1-3 RB Leipzig.

