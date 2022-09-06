(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022/23 Champions League group stage begins tonight and Celtic FC face a tough task in welcoming the reigning champions Real Madrid to Scotland.

Currently sitting top of the Premiership with a 100 per cent record and having conceded just a single goal, Ange Postecoglou’s team will nonetheless know they’ll need to be on top of their game to come away with anything against Los Blancos. Celtic couldn’t have had a better warm-up for this clash though than winning the Old Firm derby 4-0 at the weekend, so spirits will be high.

As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have started their LaLiga campaign in similarly imperious fashion with four wins from four, edging past Real Betis 2-1 at the weekend. The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr are all set to play a key role again this season, though Casemiro is a notable absence from last year’s side after his departure to Manchester United.

Follow build-up and all the action from Celtic vs Real Madrid live below: