Is Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, odds and everything you need to know before Champions League fixture tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 25 October 2022 07:23
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic will aim to get their first win of the Champions League group stages tonight when they host Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Scottish champions were eliminated from the competition after just four matches following their 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig last time out.

And although it is an uphill task given their last match is away to Real Madrid, Europa League qualification is still mathematically possible.

But Celtic must beat Shakhtar tonight if they are to stand a chance, with the Ukranian side hoping to beat Leipzig to a remarkable second place finish in Group F.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

The match will kick off at 8pm tonight on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic remain without Callum McGregor and Jota but David Turnbull is set to return to the squad. Mykhailo Mudryk is Shakhtar’s star, but Marian Shved is a doubt on the other wing.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Kyogo

Shakhtar: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylychenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore

Odds

Celtic: 7/8

Draw: 3/1

Shakhtar: 33/10

Prediction

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

