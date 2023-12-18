Jump to content

Liveupdated1702902263

Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester City discover last-16 fates

The Premier League sides received favourable draws for the last-16 while Barcelona play Napoli and Inter Milan take on Atletico Madrid

Michael Jones
Monday 18 December 2023 12:24
Arteta on Arsenal important 2-0 win over Brighton

Arsenal will face Porto in the Champions League last-16 while holders Manchester City take on FC Copenhagen.

The Gunners qualified as group winners after making an impressive return to Europe’s top club competition and will travel to Porto before hosting their first Champions League knockout tie in seven years at the Emirates.

Defending champions Manchester City were also handed a favourable draw as they play Danish side Copenhagen, who beat Manchester United in the group stages to qualify for the last-16.

There will be a clash between the Spanish champions and the Italian champions when Barcelona meet Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain avoided a heavyweight draw after finishing as runners-up in Group F and were paired with Real Sociedad.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid, themselves defeated finalists in 2014 and 2016, PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich face Lazio. Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.

Follow along for the latest updates from the Champions League last-16 draw

1702902263

Europa League play-off round draw

So there you have it. The draws for both the Champions League last-16 and the Europa League play-off round.

There are some interesting match ups from both and no doubt the English clubs still in the Europa League will be keeping an eye on their possible opponents in the next round.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:24
1702902060

Europa League play-off round full draw

Feyenoord vs Roma

AC Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs SC Freiburg

Young Boys vs Sporting

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag FK

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseilla

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:21
1702901980

Europa League play-off round draw

Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk will take on Marseille as they are the only two remaining teams.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:19
1702901949

Europa League play-off round draw

Turkish club Galatasaray are next out, they dropped down from Manchester United’s group...

... Sparta Prague are their opponents!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:19
1702901907

Europa League play-off round draw

The draw is quickly approaching it’s conclusion as Braga are drawn...

... they’ll be facing Qarabag FK from Azerbaijan.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:18
1702901832

Europa League play-off round draw

Next out of the pot is Benfica...

... who will be playing Toulouse in the play-off round.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:17
1702901783

Europa League play-off round draw

Swiss side, Young Boys, dropped into the Europa League play-off draw...

... to come up against Portugal’s Sporting!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:16
1702901727

Europa League play-off round draw

Lens, from Arsenal’s Champions League group, come out next…

… they are facing SC Freiburg!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:15
1702901653

Europa League play-off round draw

Next out of the pot of former Champions League clubs is AC Milan...

... Milan will go up against Rennes!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:14
1702901575

Europa League play-off round draw

The first team out of the pot is Feyenoord...

... they are playing Roma!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:12

