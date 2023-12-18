✕ Close Arteta on Arsenal important 2-0 win over Brighton

Arsenal will face Porto in the Champions League last-16 while holders Manchester City take on FC Copenhagen.

The Gunners qualified as group winners after making an impressive return to Europe’s top club competition and will travel to Porto before hosting their first Champions League knockout tie in seven years at the Emirates.

Defending champions Manchester City were also handed a favourable draw as they play Danish side Copenhagen, who beat Manchester United in the group stages to qualify for the last-16.

There will be a clash between the Spanish champions and the Italian champions when Barcelona meet Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain avoided a heavyweight draw after finishing as runners-up in Group F and were paired with Real Sociedad.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid, themselves defeated finalists in 2014 and 2016, PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich face Lazio. Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.