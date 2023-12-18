Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester City discover last-16 fates
The Premier League sides received favourable draws for the last-16 while Barcelona play Napoli and Inter Milan take on Atletico Madrid
Arsenal will face Porto in the Champions League last-16 while holders Manchester City take on FC Copenhagen.
The Gunners qualified as group winners after making an impressive return to Europe’s top club competition and will travel to Porto before hosting their first Champions League knockout tie in seven years at the Emirates.
Defending champions Manchester City were also handed a favourable draw as they play Danish side Copenhagen, who beat Manchester United in the group stages to qualify for the last-16.
There will be a clash between the Spanish champions and the Italian champions when Barcelona meet Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain avoided a heavyweight draw after finishing as runners-up in Group F and were paired with Real Sociedad.
Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid, themselves defeated finalists in 2014 and 2016, PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich face Lazio. Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.
Follow along for the latest updates from the Champions League last-16 draw
Europa League play-off round draw
So there you have it. The draws for both the Champions League last-16 and the Europa League play-off round.
There are some interesting match ups from both and no doubt the English clubs still in the Europa League will be keeping an eye on their possible opponents in the next round.
Europa League play-off round full draw
Feyenoord vs Roma
AC Milan vs Rennes
Lens vs SC Freiburg
Young Boys vs Sporting
Benfica vs Toulouse
Braga vs Qarabag FK
Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseilla
Europa League play-off round draw
Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk will take on Marseille as they are the only two remaining teams.
Europa League play-off round draw
Turkish club Galatasaray are next out, they dropped down from Manchester United’s group...
... Sparta Prague are their opponents!
Europa League play-off round draw
The draw is quickly approaching it’s conclusion as Braga are drawn...
... they’ll be facing Qarabag FK from Azerbaijan.
Europa League play-off round draw
Next out of the pot is Benfica...
... who will be playing Toulouse in the play-off round.
Europa League play-off round draw
Swiss side, Young Boys, dropped into the Europa League play-off draw...
... to come up against Portugal’s Sporting!
Europa League play-off round draw
Lens, from Arsenal’s Champions League group, come out next…
… they are facing SC Freiburg!
Europa League play-off round draw
Next out of the pot of former Champions League clubs is AC Milan...
... Milan will go up against Rennes!
Europa League play-off round draw
The first team out of the pot is Feyenoord...
... they are playing Roma!
