Michael Owen calls for Champions League to be redrawn after ‘mistake’

Calls are growing for the Champions League last-16 knockout round to be redrawn after a mistake during the initial process, when Manchester United's ball appeared to be left out during the initial phase when picking a team to play Atletico Madrid.

United were eventually pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages, yet it remains to be seen whether the draw will stand following an apparent mistake by Uefa officials. United were at first drawn to play against Villarreal, yet having already faced the Liga club in the group stages, this was in error.

From the BT Sport studio where he was analysing the draw, former Manchester United striker Michael Owen tweeted: “This is unbelievable!!! Will @UEFA redo the whole draw or just pick it up from when the mistake was made? Either way, if a mistake was made it surely has to be done again?”

It is understood that United have not challenged the draw but are awaiting clarification from Uefa.