How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw online today
Arsenal and Manchester City will discover their fate for first the knockout stage
The 2023/24 Champions League is down to its final 16 teams and today’s draw will decide who plays who when the knockout stages begin in the new year.
Arsenal and Manchester City are the Premier League’s only two representatives left in the competition after winning their groups, as Mancherster United and Newcastle both tumbled out of Europe with bottom-placed finishes.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also among the Champions League group winners set to be drawn against runners-up including Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.
Teams from the same groups and same domestic leagues cannot play one another until the quarter-finals and group winners will be at home in the first leg.
Here’s everything you need to know, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
When is the Champions League last-16 draw?
The draw takes place today, Monday 18 December. It will start from 11am GMT and will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.
Who is through to the last-16?
Group winners:
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Arsenal
- Real Sociedad
- Real Madrid
- Atletico Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Barcelona
Runners-up:
- RB Leipzig
- PSV Eindhoven
- FC Copenhagen
- Napoli
- Inter Milan
- Porto
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Lazio
What are the rules of the draw?
The group winners are seeded and will be drawn against one of the eight runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot play each other in the last 16, and you cannot be drawn against a team you’ve already played in the group stages. The group winners will be at home for the second leg.
What will the last-16 fixtures take place?
First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024
Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024
When is the draw for the quarter-finals?
The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.
