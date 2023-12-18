How to watch the Champions League last-16 draw online today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023/24 Champions League is down to its final 16 teams and today’s draw will decide who plays who when the knockout stages begin in the new year.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the Premier League’s only two representatives left in the competition after winning their groups, as Mancherster United and Newcastle both tumbled out of Europe with bottom-placed finishes.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also among the Champions League group winners set to be drawn against runners-up including Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

Teams from the same groups and same domestic leagues cannot play one another until the quarter-finals and group winners will be at home in the first leg.

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The draw takes place today, Monday 18 December. It will start from 11am GMT and will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who is through to the last-16?

Group winners:

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Sociedad

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

Runners-up:

RB Leipzig

PSV Eindhoven

FC Copenhagen

Napoli

Inter Milan

Porto

Paris Saint-Germain

Lazio

What are the rules of the draw?

The group winners are seeded and will be drawn against one of the eight runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot play each other in the last 16, and you cannot be drawn against a team you’ve already played in the group stages. The group winners will be at home for the second leg.

What will the last-16 fixtures take place?

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.