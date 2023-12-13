When is Champions League last-16 draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last-ever Champions League group stage is almost over and now attention turns to the knockouts.

Manchester United were the biggest casualties of the first phase and Erik ten Hag’s side finished bottom of Group A following a dismal campaign.

Holders Manchester City booked their place in the last-16 with a round to spare and will be joined in the knockout rounds by Arsenal, with the Gunners through to that stage of the competition for the first time since 2017.

Newcastle could yet join them - but Eddie Howe’s side need to beat AC Milan tonight and hope other results go their way to escape from the ‘group of death’.

While English teams cannot draw each other in the last-16, there are set to be some huge ties in the new year following the draw. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 18 December. It will start from 11am GMT and will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who is through to the last-16?

Confirmed as group winners:

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Sociedad

Real Madrid

?

?

?

Confirmed as runners-up:

RB Leipzig

PSV Eindhoven

FC Copenhagen

Napoli

Inter Milan

?

?

?

Through, but place in group TBC:

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Still in contention:

Paris Saint-Germain (F)

Newcastle (F)

AC Milan (F)

Porto (H)

Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

What are the rules of the draw?

The group winners and seeded and will be drawn against one of the eight runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot play each other in the last-16, and you cannot be drawn against a team you’ve already played in the group stages. The group winners will be at home for the second leg.

What will the last-16 fixtures take place?

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.