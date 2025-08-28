When are Champions League fixtures released?
The Champions League league phase draw has been made and a full fixture list will follow by Saturday at the latest
The Champions League draw has been made and now fans of English clubs can begin to plot their adventures across Europe this season.
There are six Premier League teams involved in the competition for the first time, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester City all learning their opponents in Thursday draw ceremony.
Each team will play eight matches across the league phase, four at home and the other four away. The top eight clubs in the league phase go straight through to the last-16, with the next 16 entering a knock-out play-off.
Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.
But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.
Champions League league phase dates
The first Champions League week will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The next six will only be played across Tuesday and Wednesday. But the final matchday will be played on one night on Wednesday 28 January 2026, with all 18 matches kicking off at the same time.
Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025
Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025
Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025
Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025
Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025
Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025
Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026
Matchday 8: 28 January 2026
Champions League knockout phase dates
Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)
Liverpool’s Champions League draw
Real Madrid (H)
Inter Milan (A)
Atletico Madrid (H)
Frankfurt (A)
PSV (H)
Marseille (A)
Qarabag (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Arsenal’s Champions League draw
Bayern Munich (H)
Inter (A)
Atletico Madrid (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Slavia Praha (A)
Kairat (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Chelsea’s Champions League draw
Barcelona (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Benfica (H)
Atalanta (A)
Ajax (H)
Napoli (A)
Pafos (H)
Qarabag (A)
Man City’s Champions League draw
Dortmund (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Leverkusen (H)
Villarreal (A)
Napoli (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Galatasaray (H)
AS Monaco (A)
Tottenham’s Champions League draw
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Villarreal (H)
Frankfurt (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Monaco (A)
Newcastle’s Champions League draw
Barcelona (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Benfica (H)
Bayer Leverkusen (A)
PSV (H)
Marseille (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Union Saint-Gilloise (A)
