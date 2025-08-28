Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

When are Champions League fixtures released?

The Champions League league phase draw has been made and a full fixture list will follow by Saturday at the latest

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 28 August 2025 18:30 BST
Comments
Paris Saint-Germain are the Champions League holders
The Champions League draw has been made and now fans of English clubs can begin to plot their adventures across Europe this season.

There are six Premier League teams involved in the competition for the first time, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester City all learning their opponents in Thursday draw ceremony.

Each team will play eight matches across the league phase, four at home and the other four away. The top eight clubs in the league phase go straight through to the last-16, with the next 16 entering a knock-out play-off.

Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.

But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.

Recommended

Champions League league phase dates

The first Champions League week will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The next six will only be played across Tuesday and Wednesday. But the final matchday will be played on one night on Wednesday 28 January 2026, with all 18 matches kicking off at the same time.

Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025

Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025

Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025

Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025

Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025

Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026

Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

Champions League knockout phase dates

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

Liverpool’s Champions League draw

Real Madrid (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atletico Madrid (H)

Frankfurt (A)

PSV (H)

Marseille (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Arsenal’s Champions League draw

Bayern Munich (H)

Inter (A)

Atletico Madrid (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Kairat (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Chelsea’s Champions League draw

Barcelona (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Benfica (H)

Atalanta (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Pafos (H)

Qarabag (A)

Man City’s Champions League draw

Dortmund (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Leverkusen (H)

Villarreal (A)

Napoli (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Galatasaray (H)

AS Monaco (A)

Tottenham’s Champions League draw

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Villarreal (H)

Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Monaco (A)

Newcastle’s Champions League draw

Barcelona (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Benfica (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

PSV (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

