Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Anfield return as Real Madrid draw Liverpool in Champions League

Liverpool have drawn Real Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League

Will Castle
Thursday 28 August 2025 18:10 BST
Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks fluent Spanish at Real Madrid unveiling

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces the tantalising prospect of a first return to Anfield since his frosty exit after Real Madrid drew Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, departed his boyhood club after 20 years in June, a decision that was met with hostility from Reds fans. After announcing his intention to leave at the end of his contract, he was booed his own supporters in his next appearance at Anfield, although received a warmer reception on the final day of the season as Liverpool lifted the Premier League.

He moved to Real Madrid for a fee of £10m, with Los Blancos opting to splash the extra cash to secure his services in time for the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold surprised fans by speaking near-fluent Spanish in his unveiling, revealing that he had been learning the language for months. However, the Englishman has endured a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital and has already dropped out of the starting line-up in place of veteran Dani Carvajal, who recently returned from a long-term injury.

Having won two Premier League titles and a Champions League with Liverpool during a glittering spell, Alexander-Arnold will now square off against the club he grew up supporting.

Arne Slot’s side will also play host to Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in the league phase, with long-distance trips to Turkish giants Galatasaray and Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the docket. They have also been drawn to face Marseille, Frankfurt and PSV - the latter of whom were the only side to beat Liverpool in last season’s league phase.

More to follow.

