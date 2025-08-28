Liverpool 2025/26 Champions League fixtures: Opponents revealed after nightmare league phase draw
The Premier League champions reached the quarter-finals last season, where they lost on penalties to PSG
Liverpool have learned their upcoming Champions League opponents after the league phase draw and will welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid back to Anfield in a blockbuster draw for the six-time European champions.
Arne Slot’s side topped the Champions League standings after last year’s inaugural league phase, but their European campaign ultimately ended in disappointment after a quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.
It remained a memorable year for the Reds, of course, as they lifted the Premier League title for just the second time in 30 years, which can add to Liverpool’s belief as they return to the Champions League under Slot.
Liverpool have spent big over a summer of immense change at Anfield, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez among those recruited while the Premier League champions consider an improved bid for Alexander Isak.
Liverpool’s Champions League draw
Real Madrid (H)
Inter Milan (A)
Atletico Madrid (H)
Frankfurt (A)
PSV (H)
Marseille (A)
Qarabag (H)
Galatasaray (A)
When are Champions League fixtures released?
Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.
But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.
How does the league phase work?
The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.
The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.
Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
