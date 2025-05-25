Tearful Trent Alexander-Arnold applauded by Liverpool fans after final appearance at Anfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a brilliant send-off at Anfield as Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in his final appearance for the club, with the right-back warmly applauded by the crowd on an emotional afternoon.

He has confirmed that he will depart his boyhood club this summer on a free transfer after helping Arne Slot’s side to Premier League triumph, with the England international widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold replaced Conor Bradley at half-time on his last game for the club and was visibly emotional at the full-time whistle, hugging his teammates and manager as they celebrated a second league title of his spell at Anfield.

"I didn't know what to expect, stepping out at Anfield, after what had happened a few weeks ago,” admitted Alexander-Arnold. “I wanted to play for the club one more time, he trusted me to go out there, the reception means more than anything for me.

“I've played hundreds of games, but I never felt more loved and cared for than today. I hope one day, the fans and supporters will be able to recognise the hard work I've done for the team, there wasn't a day I didn't think of the team.

“From six years old to now, 20 years is a long time, I've loved every single minute of it, the academy to the first team, it's been an honour and a privilege. It's all I've ever known, it's…

Alexander-Arnold has been strongly criticised by sections of the Liverpool support despite making more than 350 appearances for the club and making clear his desire to seek a new challenge.

Home fans voiced their displeasure when he was introduced against Arsenal two weeks ago but the reception was considerably warmer as he was brought off the bench by Slot at half-time on the final day against Crystal Palace, and he was applauded loudly as he came out to collect his winner’s medal and lift the trophy after the game.

The 26-year-old has won two domestic titles and the Champions League during his time at Anfield, establishing himself as a key figure under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager expressed his frustration last week at the decision by fans to boo Alexander-Arnold.

"I don't want to tell you what you have to think. I can tell you what you think is wrong," Klopp said. "I don't tell you you should not be angry, you should not be disappointed, I tell you don't forget. This club doesn't forget.

"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing. I switched the telly [television] off. Honestly, I could not have been more disappointed at this moment."

Bradley, who has broken into the first team over the last two seasons, appears set to vie with Jeremie Frimpong to take Alexander-Arnold’s place on the right of the back four next season.

Frimpong has undergone a medical at Liverpool as he nears a switch from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee just short of £30m.