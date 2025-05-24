Jurgen Klopp gives impassioned response to Trent Alexander-Arnold booing: ‘I turned off the TV’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurgen Klopp has blasted Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold and says he turned off his TV when he heard the reaction.

Alexander-Arnold is leaving the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, bidding farewell to his boyhood club after 20 years with Real Madrid waiting in the wings.

The 26-year-old was at the heart of the success enjoyed under Klopp on Merseyside, which included a Champions League title in 2018/19 and a first Premier League crown in 30 years the following season.

However, his announcement to up sticks has sparked fury from a portion of the Liverpool fanbase, with some booing him when he came off the bench against Arsenal earlier this month.

Klopp, back in Liverpool for the first time since his departure to speak at an LFC Foundation fundraising event on Friday, leapt to the defence of Alexander-Arnold and was not afraid to brand the fans as “wrong” for their hostility.

"I don't want to tell you what you have to think. I can tell you what you think is wrong," Klopp said.

"I don't tell you you should not be angry, you should not be disappointed, I tell you don't forget. This club doesn't forget.

"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing. I switched the telly [television] off. Honestly, I could not have been more disappointed at this moment."

Alexander-Arnold will sign off his Liverpool by lifting the Premier League trophy, only this time in front of fans, with the club’s previous title triumph being marred by Covid restrictions. This ticks off what would have likely been his final objective at Anfield, having won everything there is to win with the Reds.

And while fans have fumed over the fact he will leave for free, Klopp was quick remind the critics of his undying commitment to the club during the German’s spell, highlighting the many of his best moments.

"He gave absolutely everything and wears the Liverpool badge in the skin," he added.

'Why didn't he sign a new contract?'. I hear this from fans, this money discussion: 'He goes without a transfer fee'. They (the owners) have to be angry.

"This boy, 18 years old, scored a free-kick in Hoffenheim where if he doesn't score that we don't qualify for the Champions League.

"Against Barcelona he did the most cheeky thing in the world and set up the goal for 4-0, a result and a game which will not happen again.

"But now he plays next year for another club and we decide how we deal with that."

Alexander-Arnold could make his last ever Liverpool appearance against Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Premier League season comes to a close.