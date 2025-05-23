England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold puzzle and how Thomas Tuchel aims to solve it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has endured a testing end to the season with Liverpool, despite Arne Slot’s side coasting to the Premier League title, thanks to the acrimonious end to his time at Anfield. An almost inevitable move to Real Madrid could be just days away, with his debut at the Club World Cup to follow soon after.

Recalled to the England squad, having missed the March internationals through injury, Alexander-Arnold now features under Thomas Tuchel for the first time, with preparations for the 2026 World Cup well underway. The next few weeks could prove pivotal for his immediate future.

Part of his motivation to sample life in Spain and test himself under the bright lights at the Santiago Bernabeu appears partly driven from a lack of appreciation for his superpower: that special range of passing and distribution from right-back. Indeed, a player of his ilk has rarely been seen at this level before.

Beyond the knockdown price, thanks to his contract at Liverpool expiring, that talent was surely the allure for Real Madrid. The adulation from the Reds faithful has existed for some time, but the fierce competition for the Three Lions with Kyle Walker, Reece James and, at times, Kieran Trippier has always prompted regular debate about his defensive vulnerability.

Yet Thomas Tuchel is now eager to showcase Alexander-Arnold for the Three Lions, in a way Gareth Southgate rarely did. Alexander-Arnold is scribbled underneath “defenders”, for example, having previously been listed as a midfielder. That’s not to say Tuchel will entirely accommodate this current version of Alexander-Arnold, with the former Chelsea boss underlining the requisite skillset to thrive under him in international football.

“Well, last time, for example, we built a back-three, with Kyle [Walker] staying or Reece James staying from the back-four and having Myles [Lewis-Skelly] moving into midfield,” Tuchel explained when explaining how he intends to integrate Alexander-Arnold.

“So from a 4-1 shape, it became a 3-2 shape in possession, I think that would not be ideal with Trent. That would not suit his talent, it will not suit his strengths to be in the back-three. It would suit his strengths from passing ability, passing range, but it will be too deep, and he would be in charge of recovery runs and being aggressive in the counter-pressing. That would just not suit his character.”

Tuchel’s remarks suggest a reshuffle at left-back, and perhaps a move from using Lewis-Skelly, which could open the door for Alexander-Arnold to seize a starting spot.

“I think when we now feel him, see him and nominate and pick him in camp, then we need to also find the role that suits him. This is what we do now.

“He hasn’t played a lot of minutes lately, so that was also a discussion point, even for Kyle [Walker]. But Kyle did very well in our last camp, this has to also count for something, if you come to camp and are very, very good. So this will always count for something.

“And, for Trent, it is just a moment. Now is the moment to see him, see the other players interacting with Trent, see him in camp and then get a feeling for him – how big his strength is and how much his influence is.”

That moment includes a parting shot from Slot, ahead of Liverpool’s final Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Slot was only too keen to divulge his dissatisfaction at Alexander-Arnold’s impact in training, which heightens the glare on the 26-year-old’s immediate impact at his next club.

“I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions,” Tuchel conceded. “And he gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort.

“I think there is a point to it [the comments about Alexander-Arnold’s weakness in defence]. This major impact that he had for Liverpool over so many years, if he wants to have this impact in the English national team, then he has to take the defensive part very, very seriously.

“Because when we are talking, especially, about qualifying football and then tournament football, the one defensive error, the one moment where you are not 100 per cent awake, can be decisive, it can be the moment where you pack your suitcases and go home.

“We will put this all into consideration, but now is the moment to get to know him. I know him. I played against him. I had phone calls with him. But now is the moment to feel him for nine or 10 days, feel him around the squad, see what he can do, what he can bring, and then from there we go.”

England squad to face Andorra and Senegal

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).