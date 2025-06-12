Trent Alexander-Arnold shows off fluent Spanish at Real Madrid unveiling after learning for ‘a few months’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold surprisingly gave his welcome speech entirely in Spanish as Real Madrid unveiled their new signing at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, arrives after 20 years at boyhood club Liverpool, joining for a fee of £10m to ensure his participation at the Club World Cup.

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid debut at the Club World Cup free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

The right-back was expected to sign for free at the end of June after opting not to extend his contract at Anfield, an announcement which was made at the beginning of May.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s first words as a Real Madrid player indicate his decision to leave was far from a last-minute one as he showed off his impressive Spanish at the welcome ceremony.

“This doesn’t happen every day,” Alexander-Arnold said in the language of his new employers. “It’s a dream come true, I’m very happy and proud to be here.

“I want to show Real Madrid fans how I play. I do realise I’m signing for Real Madrid and that the demands are high, but I’m going to give my all for the team. I want to win many titles and play alongside the best players.”

In his press conference, he confirmed he had been learning for a “few months”.

The ceremony kicked off with a montage of his greatest moments for Liverpool, among which included his famous performance against El Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Champions League in 2019, where he caught the Blaugrana defence napping from a corner to set up the Reds’ crucial fourth goal on the night.

Alexander-Arnold was instrumental in Liverpool winning Europe’s most prestigious trophy that year, and later added two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, an FA Cup and a Club World Cup to his accolade collection across 354 appearances.

The Liverpudlian left his home side on imperfect terms, with his first appearance after announcing his departure seeing him booed by the Anfield faithful. However, as he collected his Premier League winners medal on the final day of the season, a teary-eyed Alexander-Arnold was met with cheers in what was heart-warming send-off.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 shirt - forced to ditch his famed 66 due to LaLiga rules - but has also changed the name that will appear on his back, opting for ‘Trent’ over his surname.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was sure to hail Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at the ceremony, who joins in time for the start of the Club World Cup next week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted the Premier League title on his Liverpool send-off ( PA )

“This is a very special day for Real Madrid fans worldwide,” Perez said. “One of the best right-backs in world football who played for one of the best clubs in the world. A legend in the game at 26 years old, today we welcome him to our family, a player who wants to don the famous Real Madrid jersey.

“We’d like to thank you for joining our club we know it means a lot, you could have signed for any club worldwide but you wanted to commit your future to Real Madrid. Our fans will never forget that gesture.”

Alexander-Arnold could make his debut in Real’s Club World Cup curtain raiser when they take on Saudi side Al-Hilal on Wednesday 18 June at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.