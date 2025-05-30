Liverpool allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early for significant fee

Real Madrid will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Club World Cup after Liverpool agreed to let him leave before the end of his contract for £10m.
It means the right-back no longer leaves Anfield on a free transfer, as was expected upon the announcement of his departure after 20 years at the club.
He will join Real Madrid on Sunday 1 June, 29 days before the expiry of his Liverpool contract.
In addition to a compensation fee, the player’s wages for the month of June will also transfer to Real Madrid.
More to follow.
