Independent
Liverpool allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early for significant fee

Alexander-Arnold was due to leave Liverpool for free at the end of his contract

Will Castle
Friday 30 May 2025 11:09 BST
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Club World Cup after Liverpool agreed to let him leave before the end of his contract for £10m.

It means the right-back no longer leaves Anfield on a free transfer, as was expected upon the announcement of his departure after 20 years at the club.

He will join Real Madrid on Sunday 1 June, 29 days before the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

In addition to a compensation fee, the player’s wages for the month of June will also transfer to Real Madrid.

More to follow.

