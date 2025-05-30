When can Trent Alexander-Arnold make his Real Madrid debut?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold will officially become a Real Madrid player in the coming days, a month earlier than was first anticipated.

The Galacticos hashed out a deal with Liverpool to let their right-back go when the summer transfer window opens on June 1 - just 29 days before his contract was due to expire at Anfield - paying a whopping £10m to secure his services early.

Sacrificing the opportunity to sign the Englishman on a free, it means Alexander-Arnold will now be available for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States, a tournament which the club are among the favourites to win.

Real clearly think he could prove the difference in their pursuit of lifting the trophy, feeling his month-early arrival warrants a transfer fee worth more than 10 per cent of the competition’s £97m prize money.

The expedited switch shakes things up in terms of when we should expect to see the 26-year-old don the famous white kit for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about Alexander-Arnold’s debut at Real Madrid.

When could Trent Alexander-Arnold make his Real Madrid debut?

With the LaLiga season concluded, Alexander-Arnold’s first possible outing in Real Madrid colours will be at the Club World Cup.

He could make his debut in Real’s tournament curtain raiser when they take on Saudi side Al-Hilal on Wednesday 18 June at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

If he is snubbed for the opener, Los Blancos still have two more opportunities in the group stage to grant Alexander-Arnold his debut - taking on Mexican club Pachuca on Sunday 22 June at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, before finishing off the opening round against Austrian outfit RB Salzburg on Friday 27 June at Lincoln Financial Field, home of Super Bowl LIX winners the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given the price paid for the Englishman, expect him to be used plentifully as Real Madrid look to make the most bang for their buck.

When is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup begins on Saturday 15 June, with the final taking place on Sunday 13 July at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What’s the format?

The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-placed play-off.

How to watch the Club World Cup

