The Champions League group stage has reached the halfway point and by now teams know whether they’re in a great spot to qualify for the last 16 knockouts - or face an uphill battle in their final three fixtures.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights from this point onwards can go from exciting to stressful very quickly, with results elsewhere also impacting on whether clubs might need a positive result on the road or a surprise upset in one of their hardest games.

Here we focus on what the Premier League quartet of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United need to do in their respective groups to go through, along with Scottish side Celtic and the rest of Europe’s elite.

Group A

Bayern Munich are flying at the top and a win on matchday four (MD4) will guarantee progression. It’s still up for grabs for a top-two finish between the other three clubs.

Man United are third, one point behind Galatasaray who beat them at Old Trafford, so job No.1 is to make it a double over Copenhagen on MD4. If they do that and Bayern win against the Turkish side, a draw in Istanbul next time out will ensure United go into the final game in second place.

Group B

Arsenal are top despite slipping up at home to Lens on MD2. If they can beat Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium this week, they’ll be within touching distance of the last 16.

Behind them, Lens are second but there’s not much to choose between themselves, PSV and Sevilla. The Dutch side realistically need to beat the French outfit in MD3 to bunch up the race.

Group C

The group which looks the most set at this stage. Real Madrid are top and unbeaten, with Napoli second. Braga and Union Berlin, who are pointless, are likely fighting for third and a Europa League spot.

Group D

Another clear hierarchy group, with Real Sociedad and Inter Milan tied at the top on seven points apiece. Salzburg and Benfica will fight for third, unless a shock result or two crops up quickly.

Group E

Celtic earned a point at home to Atletico Madrid last time out but they still have a lot of work on to not finish bottom of the group. A home defeat to Lazio could prove costly and they’ll at least have to win against group leaders Feyenoord on MD6 to have a chance of being third.

If Feyenoord themselves beat Lazio again on MD4, they’ll be very close to the last 16, with Atletico still favourites to join them despite sitting second at present.

(Getty Images)

Group F

The tightest quartet of all, Paris Saint-Germain currently sit top ahead of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan - but only four points separates them all at the midway point.

Newcastle ideally need a result in Dortmund on MD3 to keep themselves in the hunt for the top two but given the Germans won on Tyneside and they’re currently level on points, head-to-head could well come into it - meaning Eddie Howe’s side must go for victory at Signal Iduna Park.

If PSG beat Milan again, they’ll be almost there to the last 16, despite their thrashing in the north east of England a few weeks ago.

Group G

An easy ride so far for Man City, with one more win guaranteeing them passage to the last 16 already. RB Leipzig look in great shape to claim second soon enough too, with Red Star and Young Boys earning just one point each through MD3.

Group H

Barcelona are top with three wins from three, Porto sit second with two and Shakhtar Donetsk in third in one victory. Antwerp are yet to claim a point.

It would be a surprise if the final standings were any different to how they are at the midway point.