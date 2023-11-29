Champions League: What do Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle need to reach last 16?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League group stage is into the final two gameweeks and already some teams have booked their spot in the last-16 knockout games - while others face a major uphill battle in their final fixtures.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights from this point onwards can go from exciting to stressful very quickly, with results elsewhere also impacting on whether clubs might need a positive result on the road or a surprise upset in one of their hardest games.

Here we focus on what the Premier League quartet of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United either need to do in their respective groups to go through or have already managed to set in stone – along with the rest of Europe’s elite.

We start with Manchester United as they head to Galatasaray and a must-win match which they seem set to turn to youth for.

Group A

Bayern Munich are flying at the top after a late win on matchday four (MD4) to guarantee progression and first place. It’s all to play for behind them, though.

Manchester United are rock bottom after a chaotic defeat to FC Copenhagen on MD4, meaning they must now almost certainly win at Galatasaray tonight, given their final fixture is against Bayern. The Danish and Turkish teams both have four points to United’s three, so it could yet be that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray on MD6 is decisive. Two wins would guarantee United passage unless the Danes beat both Bayern and Gala. If United lose tonight and Copenhagen somehow win in Germany, the Red Devils are eliminated.

Group B

Arsenal are top but not quite yet guaranteed a last-16 spot after beating Sevilla in routine fashion last time out. A four-point lead means they are well on course though and a home win over Lens on Wednesday evening will seal the job.

(Getty Images)

PSV and Lens are both on five points, with Sevilla on two, so there’s a scrap on to nick second place. Arsenal are away to PSV on MD6, so can still wrap up matters there if they slip up against the French side.

Group C

The group which looks pretty much set even at this stage. Real Madrid are top and perfectly four from four, with Napoli second, five points back. Braga have one win and Union Berlin have one point, so remain fighting for a Europa League spot at least. Top two and bottom two play each other tonight.

Group D

This group is all but wrapped up. Top spot still needs to be decided but Real Sociedad and Inter Milan are already in the last 16, both locked on 10 points.

Salzburg have three points and Benfica are pointless; they play each other on MD6.

Group E

Celtic are out of European football for another year after a dismal group stage campaign means they’ll finish bottom regardless of their result on the final matchday. Above them third is also set, with Feyenoord dropping down into the Europa League.

(Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid and Lazio are through, with one point between them and top spot to be decided. The Spanish team are first heading into the last game, when they are hosting Lazio.

Group F

Newcastle were so close to an incredible 1-0 win in Paris, but a very contentious late penalty decision denied them two points and leaves them third in the standings with one match to play. They are home to fourth-placed Milan, a winnable match against a team level on points with them, but the issue remains that they are two points behind PSG and five behind already-qualified Borussia Dortmund, who could now rest a few faces against Kylian Mbappe and co.

(Getty Images)

What’s certain is that to reach the last 16, Eddie Howe’s team must win. Then, it’s down to hoping that PSG earn no more than a draw, which would see the Toon progress on head to head (or points, if PSG lose).

Group G

All done and dusted. An easy ride so far in Europe for Man City, who had already guaranteed themselves passage to the last 16 by MD4 and secured top spot with a comeback win on MD5. RB Leipzig are also through in second, with Young Boys third and Red Star certain to finish bottom.

Group H

Barcelona are guaranteed a last-16 spot after coming from behind to beat Porto last time out. The Portuguese team remain second ahead of Shakhtar, level on points, and will finish second if they draw against the Ukrainians in the final match after beating them earlier in the group. Shakhtar must win to go through, otherwise it’s the Europa League for them - Antwerp are still without a point after five games.