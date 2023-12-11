Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United and Newcastle United go into the final week of the Champions League group stages with work to do if they are to reach the knockouts.

United’s hopes of qualifying for the last-16 remain alive despite a chaotic European campaign so far under Erik ten Hag, although their fate is no longer in their hands following a dramatic 3-3 draw in Galatasaray.

Newcastle have had a harder route on their return to the Champions League after being drawn into the ‘group of death’ along with Paris Saint-Germian, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Despite being denied a famous win at PSG in the final seconds last time out, Eddie Howe’s injury-hit side go into their decider against AC Milan knowing they could yet join Borussia Dortmund in the last-16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final round of fixtures.

How can Manchester United qualify?

United must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford to have any hope of qualifying, and even then they need other results to go their way.

If United beat Bayern, they will only go through to the last-16 if the match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray finishes as a draw.

If either Copenhagen or Galatasaray win, United will be knocked out of the Champions League, regardless of their result against Bayern.

United will go through to the Europa League if they finish third, which would be confirmed if they beat Bayern, regardless of the result between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

United will finish fourth and would be out of Europe if they lose at Old Trafford, or if both Group A matches finish as a draw.

How can Newcastle qualify?

Newcastle must beat AC Milan at home and hope Paris Saint-Germain either draw or lose away to Borussia Dortmund, who are already through to the last-16. Any other result for Newcastle will not be enough to reach the knockouts.

PSG will be through to the last-16 with a win, or with a draw if AC Milan win at St James’ Park. PSG will only go through with a defeat if AC Milan and Newcastle draw. Milan will qualify if they beat Newcastle and Dortmund beat PSG.

Newcastle will drop into the Europa League if they draw against Milan and finish level on points with the Italians.