What do Newcastle need to do to reach Champions League last-16?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Howe called on Newcastle to produce a “magical European night” as the Magpies look to stay in the Champions League against AC Milan.

Newcastle were drawn into the ‘group of death’ on their return to the Champions League, along with Paris Saint-Germian, Borussia Dortmund and Milan, and the group has certainly lived up to its name so far.

Yet, despite being denied a famous win at PSG in the final seconds last time out, Howe’s injury-hit side go into their decider against Milan knowing they could yet join Dortmund in the last-16.

“We have one more game to go and we have to make this as memorable as possible,” Howe said. “My message to the fans is to make this a magical European night. They can only do so much, we have to do our bit to make it that.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final round of fixtures.

How can Newcastle qualify?

Newcastle must beat AC Milan at home and hope Paris Saint-Germain either draw or lose away to Borussia Dortmund, who are already through to the last-16. Any other result for Newcastle will not be enough to reach the knockouts.

PSG will be through to the last-16 with a win, or with a draw if AC Milan win at St James’ Park. PSG will only go through with a defeat if AC Milan and Newcastle draw. Milan will qualify if they beat Newcastle and Dortmund beat PSG.

Newcastle will drop into the Europa League if they draw against Milan and finish level on points with the Italians.

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 18 December. It will start from 11am GMT and will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who is through to the last-16?

Confirmed as group winners:

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Sociedad

Real Madrid

?

?

?

Confirmed as runners-up:

RB Leipzig

PSV Eindhoven

FC Copenhagen

Napoli

Inter Milan

?

?

?

Through, but place in group TBC:

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Still in contention:

Paris Saint-Germain (F)

Newcastle (F)

AC Milan (F)

Porto (H)

Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

What are the rules of the draw?

The group winners and seeded and will be drawn against one of the eight runners-up. Teams from the same countries cannot play each other in the last-16, and you cannot be drawn against a team you’ve already played in the group stages. The group winners will be at home for the second leg.

What will the last-16 fixtures take place?

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.