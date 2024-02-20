Jump to content

Champions League LIVE: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid and PSV vs Borussia Dortmund team news and updates

Live goals and score updates from both last-16 first leg encounters

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 20 February 2024 18:23
(Getty Images)

The Uefa Champions League continues with its last-16 ties getting underway on Tuesday evening, with a double bill in Italy and Netherlands taking centre stage this time.

At the San Siro, it’s Serie A league leaders Inter Milan who host LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid, with the latter’s boss Diego Simeone visiting one of the clubs he has long been linked with taking over at eventually after spending time there as a player. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven host Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing tie, one which is expected to see plenty of goals.

Follow updates from both fixtures below in our live blog and get the latest Champions League odds and tips here for Inter vs Atleti and here for PSV vs Dortmund.

Champions League - LIVE

Let’s focus first on Inter vs Atletico and how the sides are faring this year.

For the Italians, it’s a big year which could be spectacular. They sit top of Serie A and after beating both Juventus and Roma recently, have a nine-point lead over second-placed Juve.

They really should go on and seal the title from here with 14 games left to play - but they’ll also be eyeing further progression in this competition. Simone Inzaghi has done a very good job indeed this term, at least in terms of results.

Karl Matchett20 February 2024 18:23
Champions League - LIVE

Evening folks - we’ve got both last-16 games from the Champions League coming up for you tonight on the Independent.

We’ll be bringing you coverage primarily of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, but also updates from PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, both first-leg ties.

Karl Matchett20 February 2024 18:20
Champions League - LIVE

The Independent20 February 2024 18:05

