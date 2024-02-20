Champions League LIVE: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid and PSV vs Borussia Dortmund team news and updates
Live goals and score updates from both last-16 first leg encounters
The Uefa Champions League continues with its last-16 ties getting underway on Tuesday evening, with a double bill in Italy and Netherlands taking centre stage this time.
At the San Siro, it’s Serie A league leaders Inter Milan who host LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid, with the latter’s boss Diego Simeone visiting one of the clubs he has long been linked with taking over at eventually after spending time there as a player. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven host Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing tie, one which is expected to see plenty of goals.
Follow updates from both fixtures below in our live blog and get the latest Champions League odds and tips here for Inter vs Atleti and here for PSV vs Dortmund.
Champions League - LIVE
Let’s focus first on Inter vs Atletico and how the sides are faring this year.
For the Italians, it’s a big year which could be spectacular. They sit top of Serie A and after beating both Juventus and Roma recently, have a nine-point lead over second-placed Juve.
They really should go on and seal the title from here with 14 games left to play - but they’ll also be eyeing further progression in this competition. Simone Inzaghi has done a very good job indeed this term, at least in terms of results.
Champions League - LIVE
Evening folks - we’ve got both last-16 games from the Champions League coming up for you tonight on the Independent.
We’ll be bringing you coverage primarily of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, but also updates from PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, both first-leg ties.
Champions League - LIVE
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies