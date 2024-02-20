(Getty Images)

The Uefa Champions League continues with its last-16 ties getting underway on Tuesday evening, with a double bill in Italy and Netherlands taking centre stage this time.

At the San Siro, it’s Serie A league leaders Inter Milan who host LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid, with the latter’s boss Diego Simeone visiting one of the clubs he has long been linked with taking over at eventually after spending time there as a player. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven host Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing tie, one which is expected to see plenty of goals.

Follow updates from both fixtures below in our live blog