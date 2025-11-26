Champions League 2025/26: Standings and full league-phase table
Who is leading the race to the knockout stages?
The 2025/26 Champions League is well underway as 36 teams battle for qualification to the knockout rounds.
The tournament’s modern format sees each club play eight fixtures – against two clubs from each of the four pots in the draw. The Premier League has six teams in the Champions League this season: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea.
The top eight sides will advance automatically to the round of 16, while the teams who finish between ninth and 24th in the table will advance to a play-off round, played out over two legs.
Champions League league phase dates
The final matchday will be played on one night on Wednesday 28 January 2026, with all 18 matches kicking off at the same time.
Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025
Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025
Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025
Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025
Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025
Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025
Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026
Matchday 8: 28 January 2026
Champions League knockout phase dates
Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)
