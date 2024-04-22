Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The end of the season is fast approaching in England and while many eyes have been on the Premier League title fight of late, the usual almighty tussle is going on in the second tier to reach the top flight for 2024/25.

In fact, the Championship is currently locked in two massive, and distinct, battles for places: two automatic promotion spots and the four playoff places behind them. Some will be left disappointed after impressive seasons so far, but for others, a shot at some of the biggest clubs in the world lies ahead next year.

Ipswich or Leeds could snare second place and automatic promotion ( Getty Images )

Here’s the lay of the land as four teams fight for the top two spots and the title, with another host of teams battling for the final play-off berths behind them - and what each of them need to happen to earn promotion. We’ll update this piece after every Championship match; join the discussion below with your predictions on who will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Two from four at the top

All season long there have been two main stories of league leaders in England’s second tier: Ipswich Town’s phenomenal start after only jumping up to the Championship from League One a year ago, and then Leicester City’s comeback story under Enzo Maresca – soured somewhat by the Foxes breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. However, they will not be deducted points this term, the EFL has ruled. But two more clubs have entered the mix along the way.

Leeds United were hot on the heels of the other two anyway and have traded places with them regularly over the past couple of months – and now Southampton’s excellent mid-campaign run has also seen them propelled into the fray.

The situation is made all the more dramatic by the fact they have rarely played an equal number of matches along the way, but now only four points separates the first three – while Saints have blinked first with a weekend defeat. Leeds must now react to their own run of three without a win by bouncing back to beat Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Position Played Points (GD) 1. Leicester 43 91 (42) 2. Ipswich 43 89 (32) 3. Leeds United 43 87 (42) 4. Southampton 43 84 (29)

So, to what they need:

Leicester will be champions if they win out – they can currently reach 100 points, the most of any team. They’ll be guaranteed automatic promotion if they win two of their remaining three games.

Ipswich will be automatically promoted if they win all three of their remaining matches, while two wins and a draw will be enough if both Leeds and Saints drop a single point. As those two clubs play each other on the final day, at least one of them is guaranteed to do so.

Leeds must first hope the clubs above them slip up and must of course likely beat Southampton on the final day – while Saints’ relevance to the automatic race now requires a perfect finish from themselves and slip-ups from Ipswich and Leeds.

Playoff drama: who can stay the course?

Norwich’s form makes them a threat in the play-offs ( Getty Images )

Naturally, two of the aforementioned quartet are going to fill half of the available play-off spots.

There is currently a gap of 12 points between fourth and fifth after Saints’ midweek win.

Battling for the two remaining play-off places are six clubs although Preston missed a golden opportunity to catapult themselves to seventh when they lost to Southampton.

Position Played Points (GD) 5. West Bromwich Albion 44 72 (23) 6. Norwich City 44 72 (16) 7. Hull City 43 66 (8) 8. Coventry City 42 63 (14) 9. Middlesbrough 43 63 (5) 10. Preston North End 44 63 (-5)

Norwich City are one of the form teams in the Championship and have one of the top home records across the entire campaign, making them strong candidates to finish in the top six.

A total of 76 points will guarantee the Canaries and West Bromwich Albion a play-off place, so that’s just one win and a draw apiece for each over their last two matches. needed for the Baggies – though as they face Preston on the final day and have won just once in the last six, it’s not a walkover run-in for them. Norwich play nobody in the top half.

From the chasing pack, Coventry and Hull meet on 24 April, while the Sky Blues are still smarting from their penalty shootout defeat in the FA Cup semifinal too. They have the games remaining but not the points on the board - and play Ipswich in their penultimate game.

Middlesbrough are now all but out of the running as they can only reach 72 points and their goal difference is vastly inferior to Norwich and WBA. Preston have seen their hopes extinguished after three straight defeats but they face Leicester on their penultimate weekend so can still affect the title race.

