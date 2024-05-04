Ipswich vs Huddersfield LIVE: Championship reaction as Tractor Boys reach the Premier League
Follow live coverage from the reaction as Ipswich Town beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to claim promotion to the Premier League.
The Tractor Boys went into the game needing a single point against Huddersfield, but did it in style, winning 2-0 to return to the league they last featured in 22 years ago.
Wes Burns and Omar Hutchinson were on target in the match itself, to spark celebrations across Ipswich and Suffolk as top flight football will return to the region.
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has already earned his place in the hearts of the Portman Road faithful when he led Ipswich out of League One, where they had been for four years, before guiding them into the Championship promotion fight.
How Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League’s promised land
All the next great managers tend to be described in the same way: obsessive, a perfectionist, a details guy with a personal touch who always remembers the kit man’s birthday.
Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is certainly one of those: he has amassed more points than any manager in English football since taking charge in League One in 2021 and is on the verge of leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions. A win against Huddersfield on Saturday sealed their return to the Premier League after 22 years away.
McKenna has big tactical ideas and a distinctive way to play. He conveys energy and enthusiasm and earns the trust of his players. But what stands out is that, first and foremost, McKenna is a coach: he doesn’t just get the best out of players, he makes them better.
The celebrations are ongoing, the champagne is flowing and they could last a long time.
Kieran McKenna: “It means a lot. It’s a wonderful day, and very very proud of everyone involved.”
The final whistle blew and the fans invaded the pitch as a whole generation of fans prepare for their first experiences of playing against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Blue flares have been lit and it’s a big promotion party at Portman Road, and Ipswich’s second promotion in as many years.
FT: Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield
The Tractor Boys only needed a point, but they won 2-0 to book their place in next season’s Premier League, ending a 22-year absence.
Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield
Three added minutes at Portman Road before the celebrations begin.
Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town
Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt saved. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
