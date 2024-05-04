Omar Hutchinson doubles his side’s lead ( Getty Images )

Follow live coverage from the reaction as Ipswich Town beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to claim promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys went into the game needing a single point against Huddersfield, but did it in style, winning 2-0 to return to the league they last featured in 22 years ago.

Wes Burns and Omar Hutchinson were on target in the match itself, to spark celebrations across Ipswich and Suffolk as top flight football will return to the region.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has already earned his place in the hearts of the Portman Road faithful when he led Ipswich out of League One, where they had been for four years, before guiding them into the Championship promotion fight.

