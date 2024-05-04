Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714833047

Ipswich vs Huddersfield LIVE: Championship reaction as Tractor Boys reach the Premier League

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 15:30
Comments
Omar Hutchinson doubles his side’s lead
Omar Hutchinson doubles his side’s lead (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage from the reaction as Ipswich Town beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to claim promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys went into the game needing a single point against Huddersfield, but did it in style, winning 2-0 to return to the league they last featured in 22 years ago.

Wes Burns and Omar Hutchinson were on target in the match itself, to spark celebrations across Ipswich and Suffolk as top flight football will return to the region.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has already earned his place in the hearts of the Portman Road faithful when he led Ipswich out of League One, where they had been for four years, before guiding them into the Championship promotion fight.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below, and get the latest Ipswich vs Huddersfield odds and predictions here.

1714833041

How Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town to the Premier League’s promised land

All the next great managers tend to be described in the same way: obsessive, a perfectionist, a details guy with a personal touch who always remembers the kit man’s birthday.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is certainly one of those: he has amassed more points than any manager in English football since taking charge in League One in 2021 and is on the verge of leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions. A win against Huddersfield on Saturday sealed their return to the Premier League after 22 years away.

McKenna has big tactical ideas and a distinctive way to play. He conveys energy and enthusiasm and earns the trust of his players. But what stands out is that, first and foremost, McKenna is a coach: he doesn’t just get the best out of players, he makes them better.

How Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town to the brink of the Premier League

The former Manchester United coach is on the verge of history at Ipswich, needing a point from Saturday’s final game against Huddersfield to complete back-to-back promotions

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 15:30
1714830648

Ipswich promoted to the Premier League

The celebrations are ongoing, the champagne is flowing and they could last a long time.

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:50
1714829971

Ipswich promoted to the Premier League

Kieran McKenna: “It means a lot. It’s a wonderful day, and very very proud of everyone involved.”

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:39
1714829718

Ipswich promoted to the Premier League

The final whistle blew and the fans invaded the pitch as a whole generation of fans prepare for their first experiences of playing against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Blue flares have been lit and it’s a big promotion party at Portman Road, and Ipswich’s second promotion in as many years.

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:35
1714829289

FT: Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield

The Tractor Boys only needed a point, but they won 2-0 to book their place in next season’s Premier League, ending a 22-year absence.

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:28
1714829226

Ipswich reach the Premier League

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:27
1714829027

Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield

Three added minutes at Portman Road before the celebrations begin.

Sonia Twigg4 May 2024 14:23
1714829015

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Huddersfield Town 0.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828978

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Huddersfield Town 0.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828922

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt saved. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

4 May 2024 14:22

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in