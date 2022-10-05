Chelsea vs AC Milan LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Chelsea are looking for their first Champions League win of the season as they host AC Milan
Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge this evening as they attempt to get their Champions League campaign back on track following a terrible start to the competition. The Blues have taken just one point from their opening two fixtures – in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg - and sit bottom of Group E. They are three points behind Milan but can reign in the Italian side with a victory tonight.
However, Milan have only been beaten once so far this season and can solidify their place at the top of the group if they were to defeat the Blues in their own back yard. This clash will prove to be a stern test for manager Graham Potter, but he’ll be feeling confident after Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend.
In Chelsea’s favour are the injury woes that afflict Stefano Pioli’s team. The manager faces significant fitness issues within his squad with defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer joining an injury list that also features the likes of Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pioli conceded that his side might be up against it tonight.
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on AC Milan:
How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan online or on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group E match
Olivier Giroud proud to return to Chelsea with AC Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates of his pride at returning to Chelsea in the Rossoneri colours.
Giroud stopped his colleagues midway through a Stamford Bridge walkabout, to tell them how buoyant he feels being back in west London on Milan duty.
Milan could put Chelsea in all sorts of trouble with a win in London in Wednesday night’s Champions League Group E encounter.
Chelsea slipped to a chastening defeat at Dinamo Zagreb the day before Thomas Tuchel was sacked, with Graham Potter than overseeing a 1-1 home draw with RB Salzburg.
And France star Giroud admitted geeing up his team-mates with a passionate address, ahead of his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving for Italy in summer 2021.
Leandro Trossard responds to transfer speculation after Chelsea and Arsenal rumours
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard refused to dismiss rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea after an impressive start to the season.
The Belgian has scored five goals in seven Premier League matches this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool, which has attracted interest from big clubs.
While the 27-year-old isn’t ruling out a potential move away from the Seagulls, he insists the future looks “promising” under new boss Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast.
“It’s difficult to say anything about that now,” he told the Monday Night Club. “It completely depends on which club would come. If I feel good and things are good on a private level… but I also know how good I am at Brighton, also with new coach Roberto De Zerbi it looks promising.”
Chelsea ‘lead race’ to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao
Chelsea are understood to be hoping it will be second-time lucky in their pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The club were among those to have informal offers for the Portugal winger rejected over summer. But the Star, which refers to reporting by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, says the Blues are currently leading the pack to sign the 23-year-old, whose contract at San Siro ends in 2024.
Chelsea boss Potter focused on Kante’s fitness, not new contract talks
Graham Potter has insisted he will not get involved with N’Golo Kante’s contract situation at Chelsea.
World Cup winner Kante’s current deal expires next summer, with the 31-year-old’s services in high demand.
New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are continuing their overhaul of Chelsea’s senior squad, with the midfield understood to be a focus for January and next summer.
But new Blues boss Potter insisted he will leave any contract talks with France star Kante to Chelsea’s owners.
Kante continues to work his way back to full fitness after hamstring trouble, leaving Potter determined to focus on the midfielder’s recovery.
