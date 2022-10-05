✕ Close Potter pleased to win first league game as Chelsea head coach

Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge this evening as they attempt to get their Champions League campaign back on track following a terrible start to the competition. The Blues have taken just one point from their opening two fixtures – in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg - and sit bottom of Group E. They are three points behind Milan but can reign in the Italian side with a victory tonight.

However, Milan have only been beaten once so far this season and can solidify their place at the top of the group if they were to defeat the Blues in their own back yard. This clash will prove to be a stern test for manager Graham Potter, but he’ll be feeling confident after Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend.

In Chelsea’s favour are the injury woes that afflict Stefano Pioli’s team. The manager faces significant fitness issues within his squad with defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer joining an injury list that also features the likes of Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pioli conceded that his side might be up against it tonight.

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on AC Milan: