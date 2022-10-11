AC Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Aubameyang and Chalobah start
Chelsea look to move closer to the knockout stages as they take on AC Milan at the San Siro
Chelsea travel to Italy to take on AC Milan in the Champions League this evening. Graham Potter’s side are hoping to repeat their performance from last Wednesday when they swept Milan aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on their march towards qualification for the knockouts.
That victory threw Group E wide open with just two points separating leaders RB Salzburg, on five points, and Dinamo Zagreb at either end of the table. Both Chelsea and Milan have four points each meaning whoever wins tonight will be better placed ahead of the final two fixtures of the group stages.
Both teams come into the match in decent form having won at the weekend - Chelsea comfortably beat Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, while Milan defeated Juventus 2-0. Still, this will be a pressure-filled encounter and a defeat in Italy could make qualification to the knockout stages awkward for the Blues with Stefano Pioli’s side determined to put in a better performance in front of their home fans. Potter’s men are unbeaten in four matches and will hope to continue their winning run tonight.
Follow all the action as Chelsea take on AC Milan in the Champions League group stages:
AC Milan vs Chelsea
AC Milan vs Chelsea
Graham Potter said it would be “special” to win at the San Siro ahead of his biggest game as Chelsea boss so far.
Asked whether his side could pull of the rare feat of winning away at Milan as the English side, Potter said:
“That’s our challenge and it’s what we have to try to do. It’s an incredible place here, a completely different game.
“AC Milan will try to use home advantage like we did. Two good teams, two quite evenly matched teams. It’s going to be a fantastic game and I’m really looking forward to it.
“We’re expecting a really tough game. AC Milan have got a lot of fantastic players, a really well organised team. They’re very flexible -- they can set up, attack and defend in a lots of ways.”
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!
Here’s the confirmed line-ups. Chelsea make several changes from the weekend, with Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Matteo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all coming back into the side.
In fact, there are only two changes from the team that beat Milan 3-0 last week. Trevoh Chalobah starts ahead of the injured Wesley Fofana while Jorginho comes in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!
And here’s the home side... Pretty much as expected, but Matteo Gabbia replaces Sergino Dest. Theo Hernandez returns.
Milan: Tatarusanu; Gabbia, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Team news!
Here’s tonight’s Chelsea team...
Starting XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling
Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Havertz, Pulisic, Broja
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Prediction
This should be much tougher for Chelsea than last week’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. Milan will offer more of a threat but a draw should still be a good result for the Blues. Milan 1-1 Chelsea
Odds
Milan: 9/5
Draw: 11/5
Chelsea: 6/5
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Early team news
Graham Potter rotated his team for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday so Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Kovacic can all expect to come back into the side. N’Golo Kante remains out while Wesley Fofana picked up a knee injury in the win over Milan last week.
Milan welcomed back Theo Hernandez for the 2-0 win over Juventus last weekend but they remain without goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud will continue to lead the line with support from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz.
Predicted line-ups
Milan: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling
AC Milan vs Chelsea
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at the San Siro, Milan.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
AC Milan vs Chelsea
Hello and good evening to tonight’s coverage of AC Milan vs Chelsea in the Champions League. Graham Potter’s side are hoping to repeat their performance from last Wednesday when they swept Milan aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on their march towards qualification for the knockouts.
That victory threw Group E wide open with just two points separating leaders RB Salzburg, on five points, and Dinamo Zagreb at either end of the table. Both Chelsea and Milan have four points each meaning whoever wins tonight will be better placed ahead of the final two fixtures of the group stages.
We’ll have live build-up and team news until kick off at 8pm.
