Chelsea travel to Italy to take on AC Milan in the Champions League this evening. Graham Potter’s side are hoping to repeat their performance from last Wednesday when they swept Milan aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on their march towards qualification for the knockouts.

That victory threw Group E wide open with just two points separating leaders RB Salzburg, on five points, and Dinamo Zagreb at either end of the table. Both Chelsea and Milan have four points each meaning whoever wins tonight will be better placed ahead of the final two fixtures of the group stages.

Both teams come into the match in decent form having won at the weekend - Chelsea comfortably beat Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, while Milan defeated Juventus 2-0. Still, this will be a pressure-filled encounter and a defeat in Italy could make qualification to the knockout stages awkward for the Blues with Stefano Pioli’s side determined to put in a better performance in front of their home fans. Potter’s men are unbeaten in four matches and will hope to continue their winning run tonight.

