1716138303

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 May 2024 15:00
Comments
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club (The FA via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1716138191

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea have done it! They beat Bournemouth 2-1 and will potentially play Europa League football next year. Who would have thought that in December 2023? Not many people, but credit to Pochettino and everyone at Chelsea. They rode their luck at times with Bournemouth edging them 2.15 to 1 in xG, but a Caicedo wonder goal from the halfway line got Chelsea underway and, despite Semenyo having chances, Sterling put Chelsea 2-0 up. Unal thought he closed the deficit but it went down as a Badiashile own goal. Solanke applied late pressure on Chelsea but they managed the game well and will play European football next year. Thanks for joining us and goodbye.

19 May 2024 18:03
1716137926

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

FULL-TIME: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

19 May 2024 17:58
1716137829

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Wow this is a lively end to the game. Solanke now has a chance to dent Chelsea's hopes but again his shot has power but no accuracy. It goes well over.

19 May 2024 17:57
1716137783

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

OH WOW! Gallagher could have won it but no. He gets the ball in the box but his goalwards shot is saved incredibly by Neto.

19 May 2024 17:56
1716137710

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea's management of the game will please Pochettino because they have struggled to keep hold of leads throughout the season. The Burnley and Sheffield United draws spring to mind, but they are coping for now.

19 May 2024 17:55
1716137530

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Wow! A hefty chunk of added time to end the season. Seven minutes for Bournemouth to find an equaliser.

19 May 2024 17:52
1716137442

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Palmer is coming off to huge applause and it is only fair. The Premier League Young Player of the Season makes way for Casadei and what a season for the Chelsea midfielder.

19 May 2024 17:50
1716137382

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

This will suit Chelsea right now as they are managing the game pretty well. Neither shot has had an attempt on goal in the last five minutes as Europa League football looks likely for Chelsea now, depending on next week's FA Cup final.

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137355

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Cesare Casadei

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137234

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

OH NO! What a chance for Solanke. He could have levelled it but he slashed his shot wide, what a shocking effort.

19 May 2024 17:47

