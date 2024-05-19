Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Chelsea have done it! They beat Bournemouth 2-1 and will potentially play Europa League football next year. Who would have thought that in December 2023? Not many people, but credit to Pochettino and everyone at Chelsea. They rode their luck at times with Bournemouth edging them 2.15 to 1 in xG, but a Caicedo wonder goal from the halfway line got Chelsea underway and, despite Semenyo having chances, Sterling put Chelsea 2-0 up. Unal thought he closed the deficit but it went down as a Badiashile own goal. Solanke applied late pressure on Chelsea but they managed the game well and will play European football next year. Thanks for joining us and goodbye.
FULL-TIME: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Wow this is a lively end to the game. Solanke now has a chance to dent Chelsea's hopes but again his shot has power but no accuracy. It goes well over.
OH WOW! Gallagher could have won it but no. He gets the ball in the box but his goalwards shot is saved incredibly by Neto.
Chelsea's management of the game will please Pochettino because they have struggled to keep hold of leads throughout the season. The Burnley and Sheffield United draws spring to mind, but they are coping for now.
Wow! A hefty chunk of added time to end the season. Seven minutes for Bournemouth to find an equaliser.
Palmer is coming off to huge applause and it is only fair. The Premier League Young Player of the Season makes way for Casadei and what a season for the Chelsea midfielder.
This will suit Chelsea right now as they are managing the game pretty well. Neither shot has had an attempt on goal in the last five minutes as Europa League football looks likely for Chelsea now, depending on next week's FA Cup final.
Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Cesare Casadei
OH NO! What a chance for Solanke. He could have levelled it but he slashed his shot wide, what a shocking effort.
