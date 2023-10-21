Jump to content

Liveupdated1697913303

Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 16:30
Comments
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
(The FA via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1697913241

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal come from behind to maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, securing a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went ahead from the penalty spot through Cole Palmer after VAR adjudged that William Saliba had handled the ball in the box. Mykhailo Mudryk then capitalised on a mistake from David Raya to put his side two goals to the good as his cross found the net. But, Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made an error of his own to allow Declan Rice to bring Arsenal back into the game before Leandro Trossard converted Bukayo Saka's cross at the back post to earn the Gunners a share of the spoils. Chelsea return to action next Saturday against Brentford at home in the Premier League, while Arsenal travel to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. Thanks for joining us today, until next time, goodbye.

21 October 2023 19:34
1697912800

Chelsea vs Arsenal

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-2 ARSENAL

21 October 2023 19:26
1697912786

Chelsea vs Arsenal

There's still time for a winner. Can either side force the issue?

21 October 2023 19:26
1697912654

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Jackson makes a burst down the right flank. He finds space to break into the box and shoots low and hard, but Raya makes a solid stop.

21 October 2023 19:24
1697912551

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Rice's goal was Arsenal's first shot on target in the game.

21 October 2023 19:22
1697912507

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal have scored five goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, only Brighton (seven) have scored more.

21 October 2023 19:21
1697912410

Chelsea vs Arsenal

There will be seven minutes of added time.

21 October 2023 19:20
1697912351

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Yellow Card Benjamin William White

21 October 2023 19:19
1697912273

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Nketiah catches Caicedo on the boot and he goes into the book.

21 October 2023 19:17
1697912242

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal are winning all the 50/50 battles on the pitch now and are pressing for a winner. Arteta's men have dug out an equaliser, but can they get more?

21 October 2023 19:17

