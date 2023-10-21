Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Arsenal come from behind to maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, securing a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went ahead from the penalty spot through Cole Palmer after VAR adjudged that William Saliba had handled the ball in the box. Mykhailo Mudryk then capitalised on a mistake from David Raya to put his side two goals to the good as his cross found the net. But, Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made an error of his own to allow Declan Rice to bring Arsenal back into the game before Leandro Trossard converted Bukayo Saka's cross at the back post to earn the Gunners a share of the spoils. Chelsea return to action next Saturday against Brentford at home in the Premier League, while Arsenal travel to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. Thanks for joining us today, until next time, goodbye.
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-2 ARSENAL
There's still time for a winner. Can either side force the issue?
Jackson makes a burst down the right flank. He finds space to break into the box and shoots low and hard, but Raya makes a solid stop.
Rice's goal was Arsenal's first shot on target in the game.
Arsenal have scored five goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, only Brighton (seven) have scored more.
There will be seven minutes of added time.
Yellow Card Benjamin William White
Nketiah catches Caicedo on the boot and he goes into the book.
Arsenal are winning all the 50/50 battles on the pitch now and are pressing for a winner. Arteta's men have dug out an equaliser, but can they get more?
