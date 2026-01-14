Chelsea v Arsenal live: Gyokeres ends drought to double Gunners’ lead in Carabao Cup semi-final
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge but will be without several key players for the visit of the Premier League leaders
Liam Rosenior will look to waste no time in taking Chelsea to Wembley as his new side prepares for the visit of Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night, and is now tasked with his maiden outing in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
But in Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners, the former Strasbourg and Hull manager faces an almighty task, with Arsenal unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Chelsea sealed their place in the last four by surviving a scare at League One side Cardiff, while Arsenal scraped past Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarter-finals.
GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal (GYOKERES 49')
A BIG GOAL FOR GYOKERES!
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
47 mins: Kepa is quick off his line to clear for Arsenal. Chelsea would like to test their former No 1 a bit more in this second half.
Can Chelsea break Arsenal's streak?
Arsenal have scored the opening goal in a 25th game this season.
Will tonight by the 25th time they’ve gone on to win?
Or can Chelsea be the first team to come from behind against the Gunners?
Arsenal deservedly lead
Feint boos from the Chelsea fans; not the first half of football Liam Rosenior would’ve wanted in his first home match as Blues boss.
The inexplicably slow passing from the back is particularly irking the Bridge faithful.
Ben White’s header is the difference at the interval...
HALF TIME! Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
And that’s it! Ben White’s header gives Arsenal the advantage, half-way through the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
45 mins: There will be one minute of added time, as an Arsenal corner comes to nothing due to a foul in the box.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
44 mins: Now Cucurella is booked as Saka skips past him and the full-back brings him down. Saka has been fairly quiet so far. That gives him some incentive to dribble at Cucurella in the second half.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
42 mins: Audible frustration as Chelsea play out from the back and Sanchez takes his time finding the pass.
But Chelsea do break through, leading to a break for Acheampong. Trossard is booked, as is Estevao, who was complaining to the referee.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
40 mins: CLOSE! Chelsea back off Saliba and the Arsenal centre-back thinks why not! He curls an effort just over the crossbar, rippling the top of the netting.
