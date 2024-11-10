Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this afternoon ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge today in the Premier League, with both sides on 18 points after 10 games and looking to climb the table after Manchester City slipped up against Brighton yesterday.

Chelsea laboured to a disappointing draw away at Manchester United last weekend and missed the chance to go third in the table, though they could yet jump that high should they triumph here. Meanwhile Arsenal enter the weekend after back-to-back defeats, the latest to Inter Milan in the Champions League, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners will want to remind neutrals of their title credentials, and a game against an old enemy at Stamford Bridge is the perfect chance to do so, while Enzo Maresca’s side will want to build on their early promise with a statement result.

Follow all the Premier League updates with our live blog below.