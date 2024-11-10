Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crunch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal travel across the capital looking to reignite their title ambitions in a showdown with London rivals Chelsea
Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge today in the Premier League, with both sides on 18 points after 10 games and looking to climb the table after Manchester City slipped up against Brighton yesterday.
Chelsea laboured to a disappointing draw away at Manchester United last weekend and missed the chance to go third in the table, though they could yet jump that high should they triumph here. Meanwhile Arsenal enter the weekend after back-to-back defeats, the latest to Inter Milan in the Champions League, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners will want to remind neutrals of their title credentials, and a game against an old enemy at Stamford Bridge is the perfect chance to do so, while Enzo Maresca’s side will want to build on their early promise with a statement result.
Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each other this afternoon:
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Arsenal early team news
Kai Havertz picked up a head wound in midweek but should be fit to play, assuming no concussion ramifications.
Declan Rice missed that defeat to Inter Milan with a foot injury so should be considered a doubt here - but Martin Odegaard made his return from injury off the bench and might well be rushed into starting action given concerns over Arsenal’s form and the fact Mikel Merino is another doubt.
Raheem Sterling cannot feature against his parent club.
Chelsea’s early team news
Cole Palmer remains a doubt but Enzo Maresca is hopeful he’ll be involved as the attacker makes progress after a knock. Jadon Sancho is also a slight doubt but doesn’t seem likely to start anyway.
When is the match?
Chelsea v Arsenal kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 November.
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Sunday’s big Premier League clash sees a London derby take place amid an unexpected reversal of sorts, as Chelsea host Arsenal one place above them in the table.
The Blues have been on an upward trajectory under new boss Enzo Maresca, finding some control and consistency in their game even if wins haven’t been coming as relentlessly as he’d like in the top flight. Even so, they are up to fourth following a win over Newcastle and a draw against Manchester United in their last two.
Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t won in three and were beaten by both Bournemouth and Newcastle recently, seeing them drop down to fifth place - one behind their hosts this weekend and below them on goal difference.
Of more concern to Mikel Arteta and his pre-season ambitions will be that they’re now seven points off the pace from leaders Liverpool, so there’s work to be done for the Gunners to get back on track for a title fight.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Chelsea host Arsenal in a crucial London derby.
The Blues hope to move into the top four and capitalise on their early season successes as they continue to shine under manager Enzo Maresca while Arsenal need to turn around a poor dip in form if they want to get themselves back into the title race.
The Gunners are currently 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool though they will be aware that another defeat for Manchester City, this time to Brighton, gives them a chance to close the gap on the reigning champions in second.
This should be a cracking affair and we’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.
