Chelsea are taking on London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to close the 10-point gap between the two clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea had been going along nicely under Graham Potter until a chastening defeat at his former club Brighton last weekend, and now face two tricky matches – against Arsenal and Newcastle – before the World Cup break.

The Gunners are looking to reach the World Cup on top of the table and got back on track last weekend with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, having slipped to a 1-1 draw at Southampton in their previous match.

Arsenal won both of the past two corresponding fixtures away at Chelsea, earing a 4-2 victory last season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal

The match kicks off at 12pm GMT today, Sunday 6 November.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Bt Sport customers can stream all the action online via the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea’s injury list with a confirmed hamstring tear and will miss the World Cup. Kepa Arrizabalaga remains out of action, but Mateo Kovacic should return in midfield.

Arsenal welcome back Oleksandr Zinchenko to contention but are likely to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Prediction

The 12pm kick-off can often be a sleepy affair so we’re going for a low-scoring draw. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal.