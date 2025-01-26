Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Sandy Baltimore.
Attempt missed. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sjoeke Nüsken.
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
