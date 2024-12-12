Astana v Chelsea LIVE: Conference League team news and line-ups with Blues starlet poised for full debut
The Blues travel to Kazakhstan with Enzo Maresca ready to hand out a number of debuts too the club’s best youngsters
Chelsea travel to Kazakhstan in the Conference League to play Astana in a gruelling midweek trip.
The Blues have taken a young squad with many highly-rated talents set for a debut in the freezing conditions of Almaty.
Enzo Maresca will hope to maintain the good form following a thrilling comeback victory at Tottenham on Sunday, with Cole Palmer thriving, before turning attention back to league matters and a Sunday evening kick-off against Brentford.
Chelsea are top of the Conference League, level with Legia Warszawa, with just two games remaining against Astana and Shamrock Rovers back at Stamford Bridge on 19 December.
Follow all the latest build-up to the early kick-off in the Conference League in our live blog below:
An eight-hour flight for Chelsea
According to club historians, never before have Chelsea travelled so far to play in a European competition.
An eight-hour direct flight from London, the fixture is 1,000 miles further east than Baku, where they triumphed in a resounding 2019 Europa League final victory over Arsenal.
Will Acheampong make his full Chelsea debut?
“Probably, yes,” said Enzo Maresca when asked if he intends to hand out any debuts to younger players in Kazakhstan.
“He’s in the squad, probably he’ll play from the start. With Josh, it’s clear, we all love Josh. The club loves Josh, I love Josh, we are trying to find an agreement with the player, we are close, we are almost there. We’ll see.”
Chelsea’s long-trip
Chelsea’s penultimate match of the Uefa Conference League league phase requires a 7,000-mile round-trip to Almaty, where the Blues aim to end Astana’s 13-game unbeaten home run in all competitions.
Enzo Maresca confirms full debut for Chelsea starlet after breakthrough in contract talks
Enzo Maresca is ready to hand a full debut to Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong after revealing progress in contract talks between the player and the club.
The 18-year-old is one of the most highly-rated talents coming out of the Cobham, though the defender has played just once this season amid uncertainty over his future.
Enzo Maresca confirms full debut for Chelsea starlet after contract talks
Josh Acheampong, 18, is close to agreeing a new contract with the Blues and is now set to feature from the start against Astana in the Conference League
Astana vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Enzo Maresca should utilise his huge squad and make a heap of changes for this game with Chelsea the heavy favourites to go on and win. Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up today:
Astana XI: Condric; Bartolec, Kazukolovas, Kalaica, Vorogovskiy; Ebong, Amanovic; Tomasov, Gripshi, Camara; Geoffrey.
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Veiga; Rak-Sakyi, Dyer; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku; Guiu.
Early team news
Astana have not played for nearly a fortnight and are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns.
Enzo Maresca has spared most of his squad the trip to Kazakhstan, with Chelsea set to have a youthful look. Josh Acheampong is set to start while Ato Ampah, Harrison McMahon, Kaiden Wilson, Richard Olise and Harrison Murray-Campbell are among others to have travelled hoping for an opportunity.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 3pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Astana vs Chelsea?
Astana vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 3.30pm GMT at the Almaty Central Stadium, which is being used with Astana’s regular ground under renovation.
Astana vs Chelsea
A long trip to Kazakhstan represents gruelling midweek business for Chelsea as they continue their Conference League campaign with a fixture against Astana.
A strong start to the Premier League season under Enzo Maresca continued with a comeback win at Tottenham on Sunday to leave Chelsea second and trailing Liverpool, who have played one game fewer, by four points.
Things are going smoothly in the tertiary European competition, too, with Maresca’s side atop the standings with four wins from four.
A heavily-rotated side is expected to be named for this meeting with Astana, who have one win so far in the Conference League and need a strong finish to assure themselves a place in the knockout rounds.
Is Astana v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Conference League
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
