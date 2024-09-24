Chelsea vs Barrow LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea fc face Barrow in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea themselves at Wembley last term, so new boss Enzo Maresca will be hoping to go one better and land his first trophy at the club.
The Blues have started the season in decent form, sitting fifth in the Premier League after three wins from five - but they’ll be looking to do a bit of a demolition job on Barrow this evening, even if Maresca fields a rotated side. Barrow are top of League Two, so in decent form themselves, but there’s quite the gap between the sides in financial and sporting comparisons and they’ll face a massive task to produce a giant-killing at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Joao Felix all potentially playing.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Chelsea vs Barrow
