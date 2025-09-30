( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Jose Mourinho is back at Stamford Bridge as the Portuguese manager returns to Chelsea with a Benfica side hoping to spring a Champions League shock.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles across two stints in west London earlier in his career and should receive a warm reception as Chelsea’s continental campaign continues. Benfica’s first Champions League outing of the season proved to be Bruno Lage’s last game in charge, with Mourinho called in to replace him after a 3-2 defeat to Qarabag that spelled the end of Lage’s tenure.

It was also a tough start in the competition for Chelsea, beaten by Bayern Munich on their comeback to Europe’s top table after Conference League success last year. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Brighton have just started to put a degree of pressure on Enzo Maresca to turnaround their form and fortunes - could victory over a familiar foe spark their season into life?

