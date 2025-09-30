Chelsea vs Benfica live: Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge for Champions League clash
The so-called ‘Special One’ will hope his side can cause a Champions League shock on familiar turf
Jose Mourinho is back at Stamford Bridge as the Portuguese manager returns to Chelsea with a Benfica side hoping to spring a Champions League shock.
Mourinho won three Premier League titles across two stints in west London earlier in his career and should receive a warm reception as Chelsea’s continental campaign continues. Benfica’s first Champions League outing of the season proved to be Bruno Lage’s last game in charge, with Mourinho called in to replace him after a 3-2 defeat to Qarabag that spelled the end of Lage’s tenure.
It was also a tough start in the competition for Chelsea, beaten by Bayern Munich on their comeback to Europe’s top table after Conference League success last year. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Brighton have just started to put a degree of pressure on Enzo Maresca to turnaround their form and fortunes - could victory over a familiar foe spark their season into life?
Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Line-ups - Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Garnacho, Buonanotte, George.
Early team news - Benfica
Benfica, meanwhile, are missing Manu Silva, Alexander Bah and Bruma due to long-term injuries, while 19-year-old forward Gianluca Prestianni is currently away representing Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile.
Mourinho will look to star striker Vangelis Pavlidis for the goals against his former club, with the Greek scoring both goals in his side’s win over Gil Vicente at the weekend.
Early team news - Chelsea
Chelsea will be expected to rotate following their disappointing loss to Brighton three days ago.
Enzo Maresca revealed that Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos will all be assessed ahead of the clash after picking up “small problems”.
They could join Cole Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines for the game.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Pedro.
Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis
Enzo Maresca urges Chelsea to stop ‘giving away presents’ after Brighton defeat
Is there a bit of pressure starting to build on Enzo Maresca? Given he secured silverware, a top-four finish and success in the Club World Cup in his first campaign, one would not think so, but Chelsea are a strange football club. Regardless, there was plenty to concern Maresca in a weekend defeat to Brighton.
Enzo Maresca: I’m looking forward to the ‘privilege’ of facing Jose Mourinho
Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, is very much looking forward to acquainting himself with the man who twice held his role - and the Chelsea manager knows what he needs to do to ensure he is remembered as fondly.
Shadow of Jose Mourinho glory days hangs over Enzo Maresca - and Mourinho himself - on Chelsea return
Yes, Jose Mourinho’s return will stir plenty of feelings at Stamford Bridge - Miguel Delaney was there yesterday to find him in familiar form.
How to watch
Chelsea take on Benfica at 8pm BST, at Stamford Bridge.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.
Jose Mourinho says he will ‘always be a blue’ ahead of return to Chelsea with Benfica
Jose Mourinho insisted he will “always be a blue” as he returned to Stamford Bridge ahead of Benfica’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea.
The three-time Premier League winner was appointed on September 18 by the Lisbon giants and will lead his new team out tonight for what will be his eighth match in the visiting dugout at the ground he once called home.
