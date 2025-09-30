Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Chelsea vs Benfica live: Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge for Champions League clash

The so-called ‘Special One’ will hope his side can cause a Champions League shock on familiar turf

Miguel Delaney
at Stamford Bridge
,Flo Clifford
Tuesday 30 September 2025 18:49 BST
(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Jose Mourinho is back at Stamford Bridge as the Portuguese manager returns to Chelsea with a Benfica side hoping to spring a Champions League shock.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles across two stints in west London earlier in his career and should receive a warm reception as Chelsea’s continental campaign continues. Benfica’s first Champions League outing of the season proved to be Bruno Lage’s last game in charge, with Mourinho called in to replace him after a 3-2 defeat to Qarabag that spelled the end of Lage’s tenure.

It was also a tough start in the competition for Chelsea, beaten by Bayern Munich on their comeback to Europe’s top table after Conference League success last year. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Brighton have just started to put a degree of pressure on Enzo Maresca to turnaround their form and fortunes - could victory over a familiar foe spark their season into life?

Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:

Line-ups - Chelsea

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Garnacho, Buonanotte, George.

Flo Clifford30 September 2025 18:48

Early team news - Benfica

Benfica, meanwhile, are missing Manu Silva, Alexander Bah and Bruma due to long-term injuries, while 19-year-old forward Gianluca Prestianni is currently away representing Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

Mourinho will look to star striker Vangelis Pavlidis for the goals against his former club, with the Greek scoring both goals in his side’s win over Gil Vicente at the weekend.

Flo Clifford30 September 2025 18:45

'The Special One' arrives

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Flo Clifford30 September 2025 18:38

Early team news - Chelsea

Chelsea will be expected to rotate following their disappointing loss to Brighton three days ago.

Enzo Maresca revealed that Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos will all be assessed ahead of the clash after picking up “small problems”.

They could join Cole Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines for the game.

Flo Clifford30 September 2025 18:35

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Pedro.

Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Flo Clifford30 September 2025 18:25

Enzo Maresca urges Chelsea to stop ‘giving away presents’ after Brighton defeat

Is there a bit of pressure starting to build on Enzo Maresca? Given he secured silverware, a top-four finish and success in the Club World Cup in his first campaign, one would not think so, but Chelsea are a strange football club. Regardless, there was plenty to concern Maresca in a weekend defeat to Brighton.

Enzo Maresca urges Chelsea to stop ‘giving away presents’ after Brighton defeat

Chelsea were leading through Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header when Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed for a poor tackle.
Harry Latham-Coyle30 September 2025 18:15

Enzo Maresca: I’m looking forward to the ‘privilege’ of facing Jose Mourinho

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, is very much looking forward to acquainting himself with the man who twice held his role - and the Chelsea manager knows what he needs to do to ensure he is remembered as fondly.

Enzo Maresca: I’m looking forward to the ‘privilege’ of facing Jose Mourinho

The former Blues boss was appointed by the Lisbon giants earlier this month after being sacked by Fenerbahce
Harry Latham-Coyle30 September 2025 18:05

Shadow of Jose Mourinho glory days hangs over Enzo Maresca - and Mourinho himself - on Chelsea return

Yes, Jose Mourinho’s return will stir plenty of feelings at Stamford Bridge - Miguel Delaney was there yesterday to find him in familiar form.

Shadow of Mourinho glory days hangs over Maresca and Mourinho himself

The Portuguese remains a towering figure, even in his jaded current form, as he returns to Stamford Bridge with a fourth different club
Harry Latham-Coyle30 September 2025 17:55

How to watch

Chelsea take on Benfica at 8pm BST, at Stamford Bridge.

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.

Flo Clifford30 September 2025 17:47

Jose Mourinho says he will ‘always be a blue’ ahead of return to Chelsea with Benfica

Jose Mourinho insisted he will “always be a blue” as he returned to Stamford Bridge ahead of Benfica’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

The three-time Premier League winner was appointed on September 18 by the Lisbon giants and will lead his new team out tonight for what will be his eighth match in the visiting dugout at the ground he once called home.

Jose Mourinho says he will ‘always be a blue’ ahead of return to Chelsea with Benfica

The Portuguese, sacked twice by Chelsea, remains the club’s most successful manager and retains a fondness for his former side
Harry Latham-Coyle30 September 2025 17:40

