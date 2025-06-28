The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Chelsea vs Benfica on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup for free
Everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash
Chelsea will bid to extend their run at the Club World Cup as Enzo Maresca’s side take on Benfica in the round of 16.
Liam Delap scored his first goal for the London club to help them cruise past ES Tunis in their final group game as they bounced back from defeat to Flamengo.
A potential encounter with Bayern Munich has been avoided after Benfica snatched top spot in Group C with a narrow win against the Germans thanks to a goal from Andreas Schjelderup.
The Portuguese club have lost all three of their previous meetings with Chelsea, including both legs of a Champions League quarter-final in 2012.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Chelsea vs Benfica?
Chelsea vs Benfica is due to kick off at 11pm BST on Saturday 28 June at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
ROUND OF 16
Saturday 28 June
Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Benfica vs. Chelsea (Charlotte)
Sunday 29 June
Match 51: PSG vs. Inter Miami (Atlanta)
Match 52: Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich (Miami)
Monday 30 June
Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense (Charlotte)
Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Tuesday 1 July
Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)
Match 56: Real Madrid vs Juventus (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
