Liveupdated1698867964

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Wednesday 01 November 2023 18:45
Comments
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL cup.

Manchester United won this competition last season - known as the Carabao Cup since 2017 - but it remains Liverpool who have the most triumphs in history, with nine to their name, one ahead of Man City.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final will be held at Wembley on 25 February, 2024, marking the first chance for both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698867881

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

1 November 2023 19:44
1698867880

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.

1 November 2023 19:44
1698867872

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

First Half begins.

1 November 2023 19:44
1698864425

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 November 2023 18:47
1698864318

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

1 November 2023 18:45

