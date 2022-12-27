Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Graham Potter will begin attempting to resurrect Chelsea’s season on Tuesday as his team entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Blues were woefully inconsistent prior to the World Cup break and the new boss at Stamford Bridge must not start to make his control of the team pay dividends in results on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Cherries come into the game with both a new owner and new permanent manager, following Gary O’Neil being handed the job after an initially impressive spell as caretaker.

They beat Everton in their last league outing to sit 14th ahead of kick-off, despite losing four on the bounce prior to that game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 December, with a 5:30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it's not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Blues have real concerns over their squad for a whole range of reasons. Wesley Fofana picked up a short-term injury in a friendly recently, so will miss out - while Armando Broja picked up an ACL injury, so misses the rest of the season. N’Golo Kante is still sidelined with the issue which saw him miss the World Cup, while Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech probably won’t play as they returned late from Qatar after runs to the final weekend. Finally, there are doubts over Carney Chukwuemeka, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Chilwell - but Reece James should be fit to return.

As for the Cherries, they are missing Neto and David Brooks until January, but Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier are among the key players hoping to return after illness. Lloyd Kelly is back in training after injury.

Predicted lineups

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

BOU - Travers, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Billing, Anthony, Moore, Solanke

Odds

Chelsea 7/18

Draw 17/4

Bournemouth 43/5

Prediction

Chelsea to find a route to victory, but it probably won’t be pretty and certainly won’t be easy. Firepower, ultimately, could still prove the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth.