Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SUBS: Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, Josh Acheampong, Renato Veiga, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Sam Rak-Sakyi, Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu, Tyrique George.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson.
In-form Chelsea can make it eight straight Premier League games unbeaten when they host Brentford tonight. The Blues are on a roll under Enzo Maresca, with their victory at Tottenham last weekend lifting them up to second in the Premier League table - just five points adrift of Liverpool. Comparing form from Brentford’s home and away games is almost like looking at two different teams. The Bees have collected an impressive 22 league points from the 24 available at the Gtech Community Stadium, but have picked up just a single point from the 21 offered on their travels. Will Thomas Frank’s 10th-placed side up the ante against a Chelsea group nipping at the heels of Arne Slot’s Liverpool? Brentford have in fact got the better of Chelsea of late, being unbeaten in the last five Premier League matches between them. Chelsea are looking for their first league win in games between the two sides since October 2021.
Good evening everyone, and welcome to live text action from the Premier League's 16th game week. Tonight Chelsea welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge in yet another instalment of an entertaining West London clash.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
