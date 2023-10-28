Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo exposes Robert Sanchez
Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo scored goals to confirm a third successive win for the Bees at Stamford Bridge
Brentford snatched a 2-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday thanks to a header by defender Ethan Pinnock and a last-minute breakaway goal by Bryan Mbeumo as the expensively assembled Blues failed to turn possession into goals once again.
Pinnock, undetected by Chelsea's defence, connected powerfully with an Mbeumo cross in the 58th minute, stunning the hosts who had spent much of the game buzzing around the Bees' penalty area but without creating many clear chances.
As the Blues poured forward in the 96th minute in search of a late equalizer, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez ventured up for a corner only to be caught out when the visitors broke away and Mbeumo scored into an empty net.
Chelsea have now won only one of their last 13 home league games, a dismal run stretching back into last season when they fired managers Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter.
The hosts started the west London derby on the front foot and winger Noni Madueke almost broke the deadlock in the first half when his curling shot hit the crossbar with 10 minutes on the clock.
But Brentford soaked up everything Chelsea could throw at them with centre forward Nicolas Jackson, back in the starting 11 after an injury, unable to provide much of a threat.
Brentford leap-frogged their neighbours into 10th spot, while Chelsea dropped to 11th ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.
Chelsea vs Brentford
It's all over at Stamford Bridge, as Brentford pile on the misery for a Chelsea side whose frustrations in front of goal came back to bite! Early second half chances for Cucurella and Sterling went astray, before Bees defender Pinnock headed Mbeumo's cross in at the far post to provide the ultimate suck-punch. Having seen a copious number of opportunities pass them by, Chelsea now had to try and save the game, but Gallagher, Silva and Washington all fluffed their lines in front of goal. Brentford had chances of their own too, with Sanchez making saves from both Janelt and Yarmolyuk, but the Bees would finish with a flourish as Maupay and Mbeumo galloped over halfway for the latter to tap home. 2-0 victors Brentford secure back-to-back wins and climb above Chelsea to 10th in the table, while the profligate Blues are now two games without victory ahead of a trip to league leaders Tottenham.
Chelsea vs Brentford
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0-2 BRENTFORD.
Chelsea vs Brentford
Yellow Card Christian Thers Nørgaard
Chelsea vs Brentford
Roerslev nods behind for a late Chelsea corner, but it comes to nothing after Maatsen's shot from the edge of the area is blocked and cleared by desparate Bees defence!
Chelsea vs Brentford
Yellow Card Sayed Saman Ghoddos
Chelsea vs Brentford
Goal Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo
Chelsea vs Brentford
We're into SIX additional minutes at Stamford Bridge - hold on to your hats!
Chelsea vs Brentford
An off-field fracas involving a member of Chelsea's coaching staff and a fan is spotted by the referee, who promptly shows a red card to Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez!
Chelsea vs Brentford
WIDE!! Brentford come straight back at Chelsea as Maupay drills a low cross into the six-yard box, but Mbeumo sends a first-time finish inches wide of the near post with the goal begging!
Chelsea vs Brentford
WHAT A SAVE!!! Sanchez keeps Chelsea in it as Brentford flood forward on the counter. They've got a four-on-one as Mbeumo feeds Yarmolyuk in the box, but the Blues 'keeper makes himself big to pull off a huge stop!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies