Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Agnes Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sjoeke Nüsken.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Mia Fishel replaces Sam Kerr.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Agnes Beever-Jones replaces Sophie Ingle.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross following a corner.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Madison Haley replaces Pauline Bremer.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
