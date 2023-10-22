Jump to content

1697985663

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 15:41
Comments
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697985600

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Agnes Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sjoeke Nüsken.

22 October 2023 15:40
1697985543

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 October 2023 15:39
1697985500

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985451

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Mia Fishel replaces Sam Kerr.

22 October 2023 15:37
1697985436

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Agnes Beever-Jones replaces Sophie Ingle.

22 October 2023 15:37
1697985404

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

22 October 2023 15:36
1697985397

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross following a corner.

22 October 2023 15:36
1697985373

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Madison Haley replaces Pauline Bremer.

22 October 2023 15:36
1697985325

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

22 October 2023 15:35
1697985297

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22 October 2023 15:34

