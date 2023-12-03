Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Jackson gets the game under way for Chelsea!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes to his team after their win over AEK Athens on Thursday. Steele starts in goal, with Van Hecke, Baleba, Buonanotte and Lallana also being brought in. Verbruggen, Gross, Mitoma and Pedro start on the bench, while Lewis Dunk serves the first game of his suspension after being sent off against Forest last weekend.
Pochettino makes four changes from the loss to Newcastle last Saturday, as Disasi, Colwill, Caicedo and Mudryk all come into the side. Reece James was sent off in that game, while Marc Cucurella picked up his fifth booking of the season, so they're both suspended. Palmer drops to the bench, while Lesley Ugochukwu isn't in the squad.
BRIGHTON SUBS: Mark O'Mahony, James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Bart Verbruggen, Joao Pedro, Jakub Moder, Leigh Kavanagh, Pascal Gross.
BRIGHTON STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood; Carlos Baleba, Billy Gilmour; Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana, Simon Adingra; Evan Ferguson.
CHELSEA SUBS: Lucas Bergstrom, Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos, Deivid Washington, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Dorde Petrovic.
CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Beniot Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson.
Brighton come into today on the back of a midweek high having secured their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over AEK Athens on Thursday. They also ended a run of six without a win in the Premier League last weekend after holding on for a 3-2 over Nottingham Forest. They've enjoyed success in the league against Chelsea in recent years, going unbeaten against them in their last five such meetings (W2 D3), including doing the double over them last season.
With an upturn in form, things had started to look up for Chelsea in recent weeks. Going into last weekend, they'd lost just one of eight games in competitions (W5 D2), with that run including a 1-0 win over Brighton in the EFL Cup in late September. They followed it up last weekend with a heavy 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his team can bounce back today and turn around their home form as they've won just one of their last 14 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge which came against promoted Luton Town (3-0).
