Chelsea take on Brighton looking to bounce back from a subpar performance at Newcastle.

The London club were well beaten at St James’ Park last week as they slipped further behind the Premier League pace-setters.

While a run of three draws in succession before the international break means Brighton have slipped away from that group, Roberto De Zerbi’s side returned to winning ways last time out against Nottingham Forest and will eye another significant result on the road.

A win at Stamford Bridge would move the visitors nine points clear of their opponents.

When is Chelsea vs Brighton?

Chelsea vs Brighton is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom having not originally been selected as a television fixture. It has been moved to Sunday due to Brighton’s participation in the Europa League on Thursday night. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday night.

Team news

Chelsea could be boosted by a first involvement of the season for Christopher Nkunku, with the summer signing nearing a return from injury. Romeo Lavia is also getting closer to full fitness as Mauricio Pochettino’s long injury list begins to clear. Reece James and Marc Cucurella are suspended.

Brighton will also be without their club captain — Lewis Dunk has received a two-match ban after his sending off in Nottingham last weekend. Dunk’s absence compounds a bit of a crisis for Roberto De Zerbi, with Mahmoud Dahoud similarly suspended and Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey facing spells on the sidelines with thigh problems.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Hinshelwood, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Odds

Chelsea win 3/4

Draw 16/5

Brighton win 7/2

Prediction

A score draw. Chelsea 2-2 Brighton