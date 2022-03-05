✕ Close Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.

Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone. Follow live updates from Burnley vs Chelsea, plus live scores from the rest of the afternoon’s games, below: