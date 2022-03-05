Liveupdated1646487947

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from seven games today

Follow live updates as Chelsea visit Turf Moor on a busy day of Premier League action

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 05 March 2022 13:45
Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.

Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone. Follow live updates from Burnley vs Chelsea, plus live scores from the rest of the afternoon’s games, below:

1646487932

Premier League fixtures

It’s a busy afternoon of Premier League football today, with the following games all underway at 3pm. Jesse Marsch’s first match as Leeds United manager at Leicester is currently goalless.

Burnley vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Norwich vs Brentford

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 13:45
1646487677

Burnley vs Chelsea: Team news

Chelsea are set to be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, but Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah are set to be available. Reece James could start.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is a major doubt while Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all out.

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 13:41
1646487482

When is Burnley vs Chelsea?

The match will kick-off at 3pm GMT at Turf Moor.

It will not be shown live on TV in the UK, but highlights of the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at full-time, or this evening on Match of the Day.

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 13:38
1646487339

Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Abramovich sale

Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.

The Blues have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in a consortium offer.

Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles since joining the Blues in January 2021, and insisted Stamford Bridge remains the “perfect fit” for him.

Asked if the impending sale would alter his position, Tuchel replied: “No, I have the opposite of a problem staying here.”

Thomas Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sale

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 13:35
1646487266

Turkish billionaire latest to enter race to buy Chelsea

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is the latest bidder to enter the race to buy Chelsea, his company AB Group Holding has confirmed to the PA news agency.

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday night, in a move that will bring an end to his glittering 19-year ownership of the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea are understood to have already received several serious significant offers, with the team handling the sale still expecting more bids to be submitted.

And now construction, energy and technology magnate Bayrak has revealed he is among those to have lodged a bid for the Blues.

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 13:34
1646484059

Good afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.

Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone.

Jamie Braidwood5 March 2022 12:40

