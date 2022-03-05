Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from seven games today
Follow live updates as Chelsea visit Turf Moor on a busy day of Premier League action
Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.
Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.
Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone. Follow live updates from Burnley vs Chelsea, plus live scores from the rest of the afternoon’s games, below:
Premier League fixtures
It’s a busy afternoon of Premier League football today, with the following games all underway at 3pm. Jesse Marsch’s first match as Leeds United manager at Leicester is currently goalless.
Burnley vs Chelsea
Newcastle vs Brighton
Aston Villa vs Southampton
Norwich vs Brentford
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Burnley vs Chelsea: Team news
Chelsea are set to be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, but Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah are set to be available. Reece James could start.
Burnley captain Ben Mee is a major doubt while Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all out.
When is Burnley vs Chelsea?
The match will kick-off at 3pm GMT at Turf Moor.
It will not be shown live on TV in the UK, but highlights of the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at full-time, or this evening on Match of the Day.
Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Abramovich sale
Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club.
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.
The Blues have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in a consortium offer.
Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles since joining the Blues in January 2021, and insisted Stamford Bridge remains the “perfect fit” for him.
Asked if the impending sale would alter his position, Tuchel replied: “No, I have the opposite of a problem staying here.”
Thomas Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sale
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.
Turkish billionaire latest to enter race to buy Chelsea
Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is the latest bidder to enter the race to buy Chelsea, his company AB Group Holding has confirmed to the PA news agency.
Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday night, in a move that will bring an end to his glittering 19-year ownership of the Stamford Bridge club.
Chelsea are understood to have already received several serious significant offers, with the team handling the sale still expecting more bids to be submitted.
And now construction, energy and technology magnate Bayrak has revealed he is among those to have lodged a bid for the Blues.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.
Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as a distraction but backed his team to remain focused on matters on the pitch despite the uncertainty off it. Chelsea played just once in the Premier League last month, as they won the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but victory at Turf Moor would widen the gap to fourth-place Manchester United.
Burnley’s three-game unbeaten run was put to an end by Leicester on Tuesday but Sean Dyche’s side have given themselves a chance to beat the drop thanks to their form in recent weeks. The Clarets held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November and a point would be enough to lift Burnley above Everton and out of the relegation zone.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies