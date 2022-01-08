Is Chelsea vs Chesterfield on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
All you need to know as the Premier League teams enter the biggest domestic cup competition
Runners-up for the last two seasons, Chelsea start their latest FA Cup adventure with a home tie in the third round against Chesterfield.
The visitors are top of the National League and have so far had to get past Curzon, Southend and Salford City to reach this stage, where they have not been since 2014/15.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have won just one of the last five in the Premier League, but they are unbeatean since early December in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat, against West Ham, since the end of September.
This fixture comes sandwiched between League Cup semi-final legs for Chelsea, so they’ll be hoping domestic trophy ambitions remain firmly alive come next week.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
The game is available free to air via BBC Sport. While it is not slated for broadcast on one of the main BBC TV channels, viewers can watch on compatible television sets through the BBC iPlayer or Red Button. It will also be streamed via the BBC Sport desktop website.
What is the team news?
Chelsea still have a defensive injury crisis with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah among those out. Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations and both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are out with Covid.
Jack Clarke misses out for the non-league visitors with a hamstring injury but they otherwise have a full squad available.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea - Kepa, Simons, Rudiger, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner
Chesterfield - Loach, Williams, Gunning, Kerr, Miller, Oyeleke, Weston, Mandeville, Whittle, Khan, Tshimanga
Odds
Chelsea 1/16
Draw 16/1
Chesterfield 50/1
Prediction
Unless the Blues rotate heavily to cope with absences and bring plenty more young prospects into the side, it’s tough to see beyond a home victory by a convincing scoreline. Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies