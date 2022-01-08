National League side Chesterfield will hope to pull off perhaps the biggest FA Cup shock of the season on Saturday, when they head to Stamford Bridge.

A full 91 places sit between themselves and Chelsea, with the fifth-tier team leading their division and the Blues second in the Premier League.

Chesterfield have only lost once in all competitions this season so Thomas Tuchel’s side will be hoping to emulate the exploits of Woking when the teams meet this weekend.

The last time they reached the fourth round was 2014/15; by contrast, Chelsea have reached the final four times since then, being runners-up for the past two seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

The game is available free to air via BBC Sport. While it is not slated for broadcast on one of the main BBC TV channels, viewers can watch on compatible television sets through the BBC iPlayer or Red Button. It will also be streamed via the BBC Sport desktop website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea still have a defensive injury crisis with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah among those out. Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations and both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are out with Covid.

Jack Clarke misses out for the non-league visitors with a hamstring injury but they otherwise have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea - Kepa, Simons, Rudiger, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

Chesterfield - Loach, Williams, Gunning, Kerr, Miller, Oyeleke, Weston, Mandeville, Whittle, Khan, Tshimanga

Odds

Chelsea 1/16

Draw 16/1

Chesterfield 50/1

Prediction

Unless the Blues rotate heavily to cope with absences and bring plenty more young prospects into the side, it’s tough to see beyond a home victory by a convincing scoreline. Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield.