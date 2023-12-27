✕ Close Pochettino on European Super League

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby as the Premier League’s festive schedule continues.

Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned poor finishing and another setback in defeat to Wolves and will hope to pick up momentum here after a slow start to life in charge of the Blues.

Despite advancing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic end to their quarter-final with Newcastle, triumphing on penalties, Pochettino’s side are still languishing in mid-table.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have had a mixed run in recent weeks, with a stunning draw at Manchester City a highlight, although the wait for a win extends to seven games after Danny Welbeck hit back for Brighton at Selhurst Park in a 1-1 draw.

