Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Christopher Nkunku starts
Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby as the Premier League’s festive schedule continues.
Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned poor finishing and another setback in defeat to Wolves and will hope to pick up momentum here after a slow start to life in charge of the Blues.
Despite advancing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic end to their quarter-final with Newcastle, triumphing on penalties, Pochettino’s side are still languishing in mid-table.
Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have had a mixed run in recent weeks, with a stunning draw at Manchester City a highlight, although the wait for a win extends to seven games after Danny Welbeck hit back for Brighton at Selhurst Park in a 1-1 draw.
Making the short trip to West London, Crystal Palace have posted just one victory in seven league matches following back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Brighton. The Eagles occupy 15th position in the table, four points adrift of their hosts. However, history suggests closing that gap today may be a tall order: Palace’s 11 consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea is their longest losing run against any opponent in their entire history - and they have also lost on each of their last six visits to Stamford Bridge, failing to even score in the last four.
Languishing inside the bottom half of the table after being beaten 2-1 by Wolves last weekend, Chelsea now return to headquarters, where they have won their last two Premier League home games - as many as in the previous 17. The Blues may have just lost for an eighth time in 18 top-flight fixtures under Mauricio Pochettino, but the ex-Tottenham coach boasts a particularly impressive record against today's visitors: he has won 11 of 13 league meetings with Crystal Palace - more than against any other opponent.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge!
Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Chelsea players are falling well short of the targets set for them in pre-season as they seek respite from their sporadic Premier League form at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Results at Stamford Bridge have been the only bright spot in recent weeks with three straight wins in west London during December, meanwhile fortunes on the road have taken an alarming downturn.
Defeat against Wolves at Molineux on Christmas Eve was their fourth away loss on the spin following reverses at Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton, and has left the team facing the likely prospect of failing to qualify for Europe for a second season.
Mauricio Pochettino gives damning verdict on Chelsea season
When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?
The match kicks off on 27 December 2023 at 19:30 GMT at Stamford Bridge, London.
Where can I watch it?
This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.
Team news!
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
