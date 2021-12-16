Liveupdated1639683323

Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Live updates from Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to close the gap on leaders Manchester City

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 16 December 2021 19:35
Comments
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reluctant to spend big on January signings

Follow for live updates as Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side needed a last-minute Jorginho penalty to scrape past Leeds on Saturday and keep the pace with leaders Manchester City in the title race, and they will be looking to respond after the champions thrashed Marcelo Bielsa’s team 7-0 earlier this week to move four points clear.

Chelsea’s previously water-tight defence has shown signs of weakness in recent weeks and they have conceded eight goals in their last three fixtures in all competitions but they face an Everton side who are missing their biggest threats in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries. Rafael Benitez, who returns to Stamford Bridge having taken charge of Chelsea on an interim basis during the 2012/13 season, is under pressure after a run of just one win in Everton’s last 10 matches.

The Toffees’ 2-1 win over Arsenal last Monday may have briefly lifted some of the criticism of the under-fire Everton manager but that good will quickly evaporated following their 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Chelsea, who begin a run that sees them play Wolves on Sunday and Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals next week, could be dealing with some additional absences after three players tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Follow live updates and team news below:

Recommended

1639683099

Chelsea vs Everton

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were ruled out of Chelsea’s home fixture against Everton after testing positive for Covid-19, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Ben Chilwell, already an injury absentee, was the fourth positive test to emerge in the Chelsea squad while Kai Havertz was reported to be feeling “unwell” and is waiting further test results.

Chelsea’s Premier League match against Everton is going ahead as planned despite four further matches being postponed on Thursday night ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Everton’s match against Leicester was one of the matches to be called off due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of postponed games this week up to nine.

“We did some extra tests at 12 o’clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch,” Tuchel said. “From there we had to pick the team. Would it be the same line-up? I don’t know. The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training.

“We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results. The results are the results and the situation is the situation. We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there.”

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 19:31
1639682094

Chelsea vs Everton

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 19:14
1639681955

Chelsea vs Everton

The Premier League is insistent on continuing the season without any pause, despite an increasing number of English clubs being willing to back Thomas Frank’s call for a circuit break until at least 26 December, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Tonight’s wave of postponements means that there have been nine matches called off due to the spread of the Omicron variant this week.

Premier League not planning for Covid circuit break despite raft of postponements

The advice clubs are getting is that this will prove a ‘short and sharp wave’ despite the Omicron variant rampaging through a number of teams

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 19:12
1639681550

Chelsea vs Everton

Elsewhere, Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss tonight’s match against Newcastle with suspected Covid positives.

Chelsea have yet to announce any Covid absences, although Thomas Tuchel may reveal further details on why some of his first-team players are unavailable before the match.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 19:05
1639681135

Chelsea vs Everton: Team news

Everton, meanwhile, have been decimated by injuries and absences. They have as many as 10 first-team players out tonight, and have 20-year-old striker Ellis Simms and teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite making their Premier League debuts.

Everton can only name seven substitutes on their bench, while Chelsea can only include eight - including two goalkeepers.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:58
1639680944

Chelsea vs Everton: Team news

There is no Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz or Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Chelsea squad tonight. They were not believed to be injury doubts and it was reported that Chelsea suffered three positive Covid cases in their squad overnight.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:55
1639680791

BREAKING: Four more PL games postponed

Four more Premier League games have been postponed due to Covid-19 this weekend, including Everton’s match against Leicester on Sunday.

All off:

West Ham v Norwich

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

Everton v Leicester

Manchester United v Brighton

Premier League postpones four more fixtures as Covid-19 crisis grows

Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace, West Ham vs Norwich and Everton vs Leicester have all now been postponed

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:53
1639680368

Chelsea vs Everton: Team news

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech Mount, Pulisic

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:46
1639680084

Chelsea vs Everton: Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon

All will be confirmed in five minutes or so!

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:41
1639679694

Chelsea vs Everton: Team news

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 18:34

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in