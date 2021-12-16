✕ Close Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reluctant to spend big on January signings

Follow for live updates as Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side needed a last-minute Jorginho penalty to scrape past Leeds on Saturday and keep the pace with leaders Manchester City in the title race, and they will be looking to respond after the champions thrashed Marcelo Bielsa’s team 7-0 earlier this week to move four points clear.

Chelsea’s previously water-tight defence has shown signs of weakness in recent weeks and they have conceded eight goals in their last three fixtures in all competitions but they face an Everton side who are missing their biggest threats in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries. Rafael Benitez, who returns to Stamford Bridge having taken charge of Chelsea on an interim basis during the 2012/13 season, is under pressure after a run of just one win in Everton’s last 10 matches.

The Toffees’ 2-1 win over Arsenal last Monday may have briefly lifted some of the criticism of the under-fire Everton manager but that good will quickly evaporated following their 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Chelsea, who begin a run that sees them play Wolves on Sunday and Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals next week, could be dealing with some additional absences after three players tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Follow live updates and team news below: