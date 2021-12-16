Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Live updates from Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to close the gap on leaders Manchester City
Follow for live updates as Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side needed a last-minute Jorginho penalty to scrape past Leeds on Saturday and keep the pace with leaders Manchester City in the title race, and they will be looking to respond after the champions thrashed Marcelo Bielsa’s team 7-0 earlier this week to move four points clear.
Chelsea’s previously water-tight defence has shown signs of weakness in recent weeks and they have conceded eight goals in their last three fixtures in all competitions but they face an Everton side who are missing their biggest threats in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries. Rafael Benitez, who returns to Stamford Bridge having taken charge of Chelsea on an interim basis during the 2012/13 season, is under pressure after a run of just one win in Everton’s last 10 matches.
The Toffees’ 2-1 win over Arsenal last Monday may have briefly lifted some of the criticism of the under-fire Everton manager but that good will quickly evaporated following their 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Chelsea, who begin a run that sees them play Wolves on Sunday and Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals next week, could be dealing with some additional absences after three players tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Follow live updates and team news below:
Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were ruled out of Chelsea’s home fixture against Everton after testing positive for Covid-19, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.
Ben Chilwell, already an injury absentee, was the fourth positive test to emerge in the Chelsea squad while Kai Havertz was reported to be feeling “unwell” and is waiting further test results.
Chelsea’s Premier League match against Everton is going ahead as planned despite four further matches being postponed on Thursday night ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.
Everton’s match against Leicester was one of the matches to be called off due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of postponed games this week up to nine.
“We did some extra tests at 12 o’clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch,” Tuchel said. “From there we had to pick the team. Would it be the same line-up? I don’t know. The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training.
“We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results. The results are the results and the situation is the situation. We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there.”
The Premier League is insistent on continuing the season without any pause, despite an increasing number of English clubs being willing to back Thomas Frank’s call for a circuit break until at least 26 December, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.
Tonight’s wave of postponements means that there have been nine matches called off due to the spread of the Omicron variant this week.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss tonight’s match against Newcastle with suspected Covid positives.
Chelsea have yet to announce any Covid absences, although Thomas Tuchel may reveal further details on why some of his first-team players are unavailable before the match.
Chelsea vs Everton: Team news
Everton, meanwhile, have been decimated by injuries and absences. They have as many as 10 first-team players out tonight, and have 20-year-old striker Ellis Simms and teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite making their Premier League debuts.
Everton can only name seven substitutes on their bench, while Chelsea can only include eight - including two goalkeepers.
Chelsea vs Everton: Team news
There is no Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz or Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Chelsea squad tonight. They were not believed to be injury doubts and it was reported that Chelsea suffered three positive Covid cases in their squad overnight.
BREAKING: Four more PL games postponed
Four more Premier League games have been postponed due to Covid-19 this weekend, including Everton’s match against Leicester on Sunday.
All off:
West Ham v Norwich
Southampton v Brentford
Watford v Crystal Palace
Everton v Leicester
Manchester United v Brighton
Chelsea vs Everton: Team news
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech Mount, Pulisic
Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms
Chelsea vs Everton: Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon
All will be confirmed in five minutes or so!
Chelsea vs Everton: Team news
Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.
Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.
